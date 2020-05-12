ICYMI: Laine Hardy returns to "American Idol"

MUMBAI: Reigning American Idol and rising country music star Laine Hardy made his return to the show last night (May 10 on ABC) with a highly-anticipated performance. His soulful spin on “Life Is A Highway” from his beautiful bayou home in Louisiana was part of the show’s Disney Night. Laine also joined for a pre-show live stream which can be viewed.

The triumphant return comes on the heels of releasing two brand new songs. Music Row proclaims “(Laine) brims with sincerity on this love letter to his hometown” on “Ground I Grew Up On,” while “feel-good anthem” (Sounds Like Nashville) “Let There Be Country” dials up the fun. Both tracks, a definitive nod to Laine’s deep Louisiana roots, are now available on all streaming platforms via Hollywood Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Fans can catch the day-in-the-life official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” filmed earlier this year on the picturesque bayou in his home state, at https://youtube.com/lainehardy.

Watch next week’s American Idol finale as Lionel Ritchie is joined by Idol judges and members of the “American Idol” family to perform “We Are The World.”

Laine has a handful of dates remaining on his virtual tour, performing new music and chatting with fans, with views at 1.5 million and counting. Online stops are set to continue through the end of May. Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates and virtual tour stop details at LaineHardyMusic.com.

Laine Hardy’s “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour”

May 11 Sounds Like Nashville

May 13 Sweety High

May 18 One Country

May 20 Hollywire

Subject to change, please check LaineHardyMusic.com for the latest information.