News |  11 May 2020 16:09

Pink calls corona battle with son most challenging

MUMBAI: Singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered. She says it was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience.

"Mother's Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children," she wrote in an essay, reports people.com.

"To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a bad*** dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing."

The mom of two also detailed how parents are currently "defining a new normal" for their children, and added that "the virus knows no boundaries" and parts of the world may be just beginning to feel its effects.

Pink, who revealed in early April that she and her son battled the coronavirus, also reflected her own experience with the illness in her essay.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," Pink wrote.

"Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."

The singer added: "But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury."

(Source: IANS)

