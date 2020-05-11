RadioandMusic
Neha Kakkar: Brother Tony Kakkar challenges me as an artiste

MUMBAI: Musical brother-sister duo Neha and Tony Kakkar are back with a new song. They are excited about their collaboration again. Neha says that her brother challenges her as an artiste.

Talking about their latest song "Bheegi bheegi" and their collaboration, Neha said: "When two musicians work together they need to have a certain level of comfort, and seeing that Tony bhaiyya and I have been in-sync since our childhood days, it is a great experience to work with him. He knows my capabilities and challenges me as an artiste so that we both push our boundaries to discover novelties in music."

"'Bheegi bheegi' is one such number. It speaks about love and relationships and the bittersweet pain it comes with. I wanted to do something special for my fans at a time like this and I am glad that I can make them happy with this song."

Tony finds it a pleasure working with Neha.

"She is immensely talented and as an artiste as well as her brother, I love to explore her skill more and more. Both of us like to have a unique experience with every song, and with 'Bheegi bheegi', I think we have achieved that. The music of this love song is so smooth but the heart-touching emotion is rough and raw. I am happy that T-Series gave us an opportunity to work together once again," he said.

Sung by Neha and Tony, penned by Tony and Prince Dubey, and composed by Tony, "Bheegi bheegi" will be out on May 11.

The siblings had earlier collaborated on hit songs like "Coca Cola" and "Dheeme dheeme".

(Source: IANS)

