RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2020 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Likee releases a video with heart-touching Mother's Day message from those stuck in lockdown

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, came up with a unique initiative to connect those, who were unable to visit their homes to celebrate Mother’s Day because of the national lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with their mothers. This initiative under #Likeedreams enabled them to share their messages for their mothers through Likee, which is among the most downloaded apps globally.

As part of the initiative, a video has been released by the app wherein seven Likee creators from different parts of the country came together to talk about their mothers. Apart from sharing their messages, the video also ascertains as to how much these creators know about the persons that their mothers are. In the heart-touching video, the creators answer questions such as their mothers’ likes, interests and unfulfilled dreams.

Watch here:

A number of creators, including Abhishek from Bangalore, Prateek from Mumbai and Bhavana from Hyderabad, have participated in the same. The concept behind the drive, which celebrates the spirit that works consistently for us without any breaks, is that our mothers are our friends, healers, teachers, councellors and protectors. Likee also launched an H5 page dedicated to the occasion, inviting users to share videos in lieu of rewards. Likers also shared videos, featuring or honouring their mothers, under #MothersDayGift which is still among the top trends on the app.

Speaking about the initiative, Damon He, Likee India GM, said, “The relationship between a child and a mother is like that of heart and heartbeat. We are happy to virtually connect the creators with their mothers, who are our first teacher, friend, philosopher and guide.”

#Likeedreams is a very special campaign from Likee, which aims at discovering and supporting ordinary people who strive to change others’ lives through their efforts. It is due to several such initiatives that Likee has emerged as an app that the youth identifies with. It provides them with a stage to accelerate their creativity, thus producing high-quality video content. It gives them confidence, recognition, and a chance to earn a living. The app has become widely popular in India and also globally. In recent reports by App Annie and Sensor Tower, the app is among the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world.

Tags
Likee #MothersDayGift Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd COVID-19
Related news
News | 11 May 2020

Global fashion brand SHEIN along with united nations foundation hosted SHEIN together, its first-ever virtual concert

MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10, 2020.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Pink calls corona battle with son most challenging

MUMBAI: Singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered. She says it was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

India's iconic music composer and singer Vishal Mishra connects with fans via Likee Live

MUMBAI: To re-energize his fans during lockdown, India’s famous music composer, songwriter and singer Vishal Mishra turned to Likee,one of the world’s most popular short video creation app by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, recently.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Hollywood based young artist Sooraj to perform at Common Roots & IndieCraft online to raise support for COVID-19 hit families

MUMBAI: From learning piano at the age of one and a half, to finishing keyboard Grade 8 exam of Trinity College London at the age of 6, one of India’s youngest creative talent, Sooraj Bishnoi, will be entertaining people globally on 10th May as he performs Live for Common Roots at 12:30 am &

read more
News | 09 May 2020

Miley Cyrus: Really I have no idea what this pandemic is like

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says her experience of the global COVID-19 crisis "is not like most everyone else's" in the US.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more

2
Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following...read more

3
Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin's past girlfriends

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber's former girlfriends is not easy.Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook...read more

4
Katy Perry cries while 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been...read more

5
Sony Music Kids launches 'Mother's Day Rap Party' playlist

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group