Likee releases a video with heart-touching Mother's Day message from those stuck in lockdown

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, came up with a unique initiative to connect those, who were unable to visit their homes to celebrate Mother’s Day because of the national lockdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with their mothers. This initiative under #Likeedreams enabled them to share their messages for their mothers through Likee, which is among the most downloaded apps globally.

As part of the initiative, a video has been released by the app wherein seven Likee creators from different parts of the country came together to talk about their mothers. Apart from sharing their messages, the video also ascertains as to how much these creators know about the persons that their mothers are. In the heart-touching video, the creators answer questions such as their mothers’ likes, interests and unfulfilled dreams.

A number of creators, including Abhishek from Bangalore, Prateek from Mumbai and Bhavana from Hyderabad, have participated in the same. The concept behind the drive, which celebrates the spirit that works consistently for us without any breaks, is that our mothers are our friends, healers, teachers, councellors and protectors. Likee also launched an H5 page dedicated to the occasion, inviting users to share videos in lieu of rewards. Likers also shared videos, featuring or honouring their mothers, under #MothersDayGift which is still among the top trends on the app.

Speaking about the initiative, Damon He, Likee India GM, said, “The relationship between a child and a mother is like that of heart and heartbeat. We are happy to virtually connect the creators with their mothers, who are our first teacher, friend, philosopher and guide.”

#Likeedreams is a very special campaign from Likee, which aims at discovering and supporting ordinary people who strive to change others’ lives through their efforts. It is due to several such initiatives that Likee has emerged as an app that the youth identifies with. It provides them with a stage to accelerate their creativity, thus producing high-quality video content. It gives them confidence, recognition, and a chance to earn a living. The app has become widely popular in India and also globally. In recent reports by App Annie and Sensor Tower, the app is among the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world.