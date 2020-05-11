RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2020 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry cries while 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.

The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been difficult acclimatizing to the quarantine lifestyle while pregnant, reports eonline.com.

For example, she said that she has "give good days" and other days that are tough, "where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks".

She explained: "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long. I'm used to going (out) all the time."

The singer added that she's used to her "alone time". But now with stay-at-home orders implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's nowhere else she can go.

"There is not really anywhere to go besides my car," she said. "So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."

Earlier, Perry, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, had said that she misses drinking alcoholic beverages during pregnancy.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Katy Perry Fireworks Orlando Bloom
Related news
News | 11 May 2020

Global fashion brand SHEIN along with united nations foundation hosted SHEIN together, its first-ever virtual concert

MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10, 2020.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following unconfirmed reports she had a baby with Playboi Carti less than two weeks ago.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Neha Kakkar: Brother Tony Kakkar challenges me as an artiste

MUMBAI: Musical brother-sister duo Neha and Tony Kakkar are back with a new song. They are excited about their collaboration again. Neha says that her brother challenges her as an artiste.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Pink calls corona battle with son most challenging

MUMBAI: Singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered. She says it was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Original artwork of Led Zeppelin's maiden album to be auctioned

MUMBAI: Led Zeppelin's authentic artwork for the cover of the rock band's 1969 eponymous debut album is set to be auctioned in June.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music Kids launches 'Mother's Day Rap Party' playlist

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more

2
DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more

3
Shreya Ghoshal inspires British pop star, Arzutra Garielle, to release her debut music album 'Woh Pal'

MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more

4
Hollywood based young artist Sooraj to perform at Common Roots & IndieCraft online to raise support for COVID-19 hit families

MUMBAI: From learning piano at the age of one and a half, to finishing keyboard Grade 8 exam of Trinity College London at the age of 6, one of India’...read more

5
Badshah silently releases a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam'

MUMBAI: While all Badshah songs come with prepared madness, the rapper silently released a heartfelt rap-song 'Ilzaam from his 3 am Sessions' today....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group