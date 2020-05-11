Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following unconfirmed reports she had a baby with Playboi Carti less than two weeks ago.
According to the research the first baby news was said by DJ Akademiks on 1st May, on Instagram that Iggy was a mum “Talked to some ppl(people) allegedly this is true. Congrats to #playboicarti and #iggyazalea if it is”.
Now, Azalea has broken her silence on Instagram, leaving fans very confused.
The rapper posted a pic of herself in activewear white Champion sports bra and captioned it, “The sky needs the blue.”
She posed with her arms lifted in the air, giving fans a clear view of her washboard abs.
The Australian rapper, 29 didn’t confirm regarding the welcoming of baby boy with her rapper Playboi 'Jordan Carter ' Carti, 23.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber's former girlfriends is not easy.Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more
MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more
MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more