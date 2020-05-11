Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following unconfirmed reports she had a baby with Playboi Carti less than two weeks ago.

According to the research the first baby news was said by DJ Akademiks on 1st May, on Instagram that Iggy was a mum “Talked to some ppl(people) allegedly this is true. Congrats to #playboicarti and #iggyazalea if it is”.

Now, Azalea has broken her silence on Instagram, leaving fans very confused.

The rapper posted a pic of herself in activewear white Champion sports bra and captioned it, “The sky needs the blue.”

She posed with her arms lifted in the air, giving fans a clear view of her washboard abs.

The Australian rapper, 29 didn’t confirm regarding the welcoming of baby boy with her rapper Playboi 'Jordan Carter ' Carti, 23.

