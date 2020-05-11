RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2020 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following unconfirmed reports she had a baby with Playboi Carti less than two weeks ago.

According to the research the first baby news was said by DJ Akademiks on 1st May, on Instagram that Iggy was a mum “Talked to some ppl(people) allegedly this is true. Congrats to #playboicarti and #iggyazalea if it is”.

Now, Azalea has broken her silence on Instagram, leaving fans very confused.

The rapper posted a pic of herself in activewear white Champion sports bra and captioned it, “The sky needs the blue.”

She posed with her arms lifted in the air, giving fans a clear view of her washboard abs.

The Australian rapper, 29 didn’t confirm regarding the welcoming of baby boy with her rapper Playboi 'Jordan Carter ' Carti, 23.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Iggy Azalea Jordan Carter DJ Akademiks rapper Singer
Related news
News | 11 May 2020

Global fashion brand SHEIN along with united nations foundation hosted SHEIN together, its first-ever virtual concert

MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10, 2020.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Neha Kakkar: Brother Tony Kakkar challenges me as an artiste

MUMBAI: Musical brother-sister duo Neha and Tony Kakkar are back with a new song. They are excited about their collaboration again. Neha says that her brother challenges her as an artiste.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Katy Perry cries while 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been difficult acclimatizing to the quarantine lifestyle while pregnant, reports eonline.com.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Pink calls corona battle with son most challenging

MUMBAI: Singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered. She says it was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Original artwork of Led Zeppelin's maiden album to be auctioned

MUMBAI: Led Zeppelin's authentic artwork for the cover of the rock band's 1969 eponymous debut album is set to be auctioned in June.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin's past girlfriends

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber's former girlfriends is not easy.Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook...read more

2
Katy Perry cries while 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been...read more

3
Sony Music Kids launches 'Mother's Day Rap Party' playlist

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more

4
DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal inspires British pop star, Arzutra Garielle, to release her debut music album 'Woh Pal'

MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group