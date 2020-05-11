RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2020 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin's past girlfriends

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber's former girlfriends is not easy.

Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook show "The Biebers On Watch", that it's difficult dealing with the constant criticism she faces and the comparisons she has to face between her and her pop star husband's past partners such as singer Selena Gomez, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the live show, a fan asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship".

"It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisonsï¿½ The way they have made me feel like less of a woman," Hailey said.

Throwing a positive light, Hailey said that the ones who try to put her down are probably "going through something bad" themselves.

"I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves," she said.

The two also talked about their on and off relationship they had before they got married in 2018.

"People think they know, they invent details that aren't even true. There is a lot people don't know."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Model Hailey Bieber Justin Beiber The Biebers On Watch
Related news
News | 08 May 2020

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck with U’ to support frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released their new quarantine collaboration, "Stuck with U” today, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation.

read more
News | 01 May 2020

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed to be a grandmother in September

MUMBAI: After the breaking news of Gigi Hadid, 25 and Zayn Malik, 27, expecting a baby. The Dutch-born former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda Hadid confirmed the rumours are true.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez already picked her wedding band

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is also quarantine like any of us, as a safety precaution set by the Government, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

Check out Justin Bieber's hit tracks

MUMBAI: Justin Beiber has recently released his new album “Changes” that made his fans go crazy with his tracks.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2020

Drag star Sushant Digvikar: Hatred made me stronger and tougher

MUMBAI: Sushant Divgikar has reasons to be happy these days. Only the other week, he became India's first drag artiste to feature on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, for Class 2020.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry cries while 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been...read more

2
Sony Music Kids launches 'Mother's Day Rap Party' playlist

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more

3
DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more

4
Shreya Ghoshal inspires British pop star, Arzutra Garielle, to release her debut music album 'Woh Pal'

MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more

5
Hollywood based young artist Sooraj to perform at Common Roots & IndieCraft online to raise support for COVID-19 hit families

MUMBAI: From learning piano at the age of one and a half, to finishing keyboard Grade 8 exam of Trinity College London at the age of 6, one of India’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group