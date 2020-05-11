Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to Justin's past girlfriends

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber says that being compared to her husband Justin Beiber's former girlfriends is not easy.
Hailey, 23, said on the Facebook show "The Biebers On Watch", that it's difficult dealing with the constant criticism she faces and the comparisons she has to face between her and her pop star husband's past partners such as singer Selena Gomez, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In the live show, a fan asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship".
"It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisonsï¿½ The way they have made me feel like less of a woman," Hailey said.
Throwing a positive light, Hailey said that the ones who try to put her down are probably "going through something bad" themselves.
"I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves," she said.
The two also talked about their on and off relationship they had before they got married in 2018.
"People think they know, they invent details that aren't even true. There is a lot people don't know."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.The "Fireworks" singer said that it's been...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more
MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more
MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more
MUMBAI: From learning piano at the age of one and a half, to finishing keyboard Grade 8 exam of Trinity College London at the age of 6, one of India’...read more