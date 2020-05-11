RadioandMusic
Global fashion brand SHEIN along with united nations foundation hosted SHEIN together, its first-ever virtual concert

MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10, 2020. The four-hour digital event SHEIN Together was streamed via SHEIN's free app and was aimed to support and raise awareness and donations to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) - powered by the United Nations Foundation.

The unique virtual showcase witnessed exclusive music performances, celebrity segments, special influencer appearances, and TikTok guests.  The stellar list included power-packed performances by American Singer-songwriter - Katy Perry, American actress and YouTuber - Madelaine Grobbelaar Petsch and the American rapper, singer, and songwriter - Lil Nas X.  

Additionally, during the LIVE concert, all the viewers had accessed to donate through a donation link on the app and funds generated will be contributed to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Recently, SHEIN India in an effort to salute the spirit and courage of Mumbai Hospitals and its healthcare workers who are selflessly braving the COVID-19 outbreak and keeping the nation going, SHEIN India, helped and supported Mumbai’s hospitals to fight COVID-19 by donating 1 Lakh Surgical Face Masks. Recognizing the efforts of these real heroes, SHEIN India, in association with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, has pledged to donate 1,00,000 Masks for the safety and health of the medical staff on the frontline of the pandemic.

Furthermore, keeping in mind the current situation, SHEIN India is taking several proactive measures for the safety and health of their customers and employees such as complying with Hospital health standards in disinfecting packages and warehouses several times each day, daily health check-ups for its employees by medical professionals, once they recommence their operations post the lockdown.

