RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 May 2020 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.

Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos. The first showing himself as a child with his mother Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.

It was the third picture that caught the attention of fans. In the snapshot, King holds their son Pace, whom they welcomed on March 20, reports etonline.com.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it -- the three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo captioned the photos.

"I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, announced that she'd given birth to her baby with an Instagram photo posted on March 21, after first revealing she was pregnant in October 2019.

On Sunday morning, she shared another photo of herself holding Pace close to her, with a caption that read: "In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace............. #myfirstmothersday"

She later shared another close-up shot of her baby. "To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you," King wrote.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Diplo Mother's day Jevon King Kathryn Lockhart
Related news
News | 09 May 2020

Ayushmann ready with song tribute for all moms on Mother's Day

MUMBAI: The world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled "Ma".

read more
News | 09 May 2020

Sad Money & Kaskade release new single featuring Sabrina Claudio

MUMBAI: Exciting US artist Sad Money and Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade have joined forces on new single ‘Come Away’, out 8th May on Ultra.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Coldabank drops 'Chilled Mix' of single 'Afterlife'

MUMBAI: Bristol-born DJ and producer Coldabank has unveiled the ‘Chilled Mix’ of his latest single ‘Afterlife’, out 8th May.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Gl0bal unveils euphoric single 'Believe'

MUMBAI: Trap music extraordinaire Gl0bal returns with another stimulating bass-centric track ‘Believe’, out now on Circus Records.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

DJ Calvin Harris sued by neighbour

MUMBAI: Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been has sued by his neighbour for not fixing a leaking pipe. The neighbour Julie Opperman says that Harris did not fix a damaged pipe, which leads to a flow of dirty water into her property in Bel-Air, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hollywood based young artist Sooraj to perform at Common Roots & IndieCraft online to raise support for COVID-19 hit families

MUMBAI: From learning piano at the age of one and a half, to finishing keyboard Grade 8 exam of Trinity College London at the age of 6, one of India’...read more

2
Sony Music Kids launches 'Mother's Day Rap Party' playlist

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sony Music Kids, a one-stop-online destination for children to listen, imagine and learn every single day,...read more

3
DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos....read more

4
Badshah silently releases a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam'

MUMBAI: While all Badshah songs come with prepared madness, the rapper silently released a heartfelt rap-song 'Ilzaam from his 3 am Sessions' today....read more

5
Bob Dylan announces album with new music

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan is all set to come out with new music for the first time in eight years, with "Rough And Rowdy Ways".On...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group