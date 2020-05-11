DJ Diplo confirms he has a son with model Jevon King

MUMBAI: DJ Diplo confirmed on Mother's Day that he welcomed a child with model Jevon King in March.
Taking to Instagram, Diplo shared a few photos. The first showing himself as a child with his mother Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.
It was the third picture that caught the attention of fans. In the snapshot, King holds their son Pace, whom they welcomed on March 20, reports etonline.com.
"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it -- the three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo captioned the photos.
"I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."
King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, announced that she'd given birth to her baby with an Instagram photo posted on March 21, after first revealing she was pregnant in October 2019.
On Sunday morning, she shared another photo of herself holding Pace close to her, with a caption that read: "In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace............. #myfirstmothersday"
She later shared another close-up shot of her baby. "To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you," King wrote.
(Source: IANS)
