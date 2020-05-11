Badshah silently releases a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam'

MUMBAI: While all Badshah songs come with prepared madness, the rapper silently released a heartfelt rap-song 'Ilzaam from his 3 am Sessions' today.

Badshah released the rap-song on his youtube channel and wrote," 3:00 AM Sessions is the most personal body of work I have been able to put together. It has stories, it has fantasies, it has ambitions, it has confessions. The only thing it does not have is lies. This is Me with no layers. I am scared to put it all out but can’t hold it back any longer. It is my redemption."

Ilzaam from 3 am Sessions is a rap that Badshah wrote during this lockdown, it is about how he is above all the false blames and accuses, and how the love from the audience encourages him to be the best version of himself.