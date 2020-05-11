Badshah silently releases a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam'

MUMBAI: While all Badshah songs come with prepared madness, the rapper silently released a heartfelt rap-song 'Ilzaam from his 3 am Sessions' today.
Badshah released the rap-song on his youtube channel and wrote," 3:00 AM Sessions is the most personal body of work I have been able to put together. It has stories, it has fantasies, it has ambitions, it has confessions. The only thing it does not have is lies. This is Me with no layers. I am scared to put it all out but can’t hold it back any longer. It is my redemption."
Watch here:
Ilzaam from 3 am Sessions is a rap that Badshah wrote during this lockdown, it is about how he is above all the false blames and accuses, and how the love from the audience encourages him to be the best version of himself.
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: British Born Singer, Arzutra, fell in love with Bollywood at a very early age. She toured the world. Launched numerous music videos. At times...read more
MUMBAI: The Diamond Producers Association, a global alliance of the 8 largest diamond mining companies, associated with actor-author Lisa Ray this...read more
MUMBAI: After producing for rappers like Rocky Glock and releasing his debut single 'So Far' Trap Monk is ready to take you to the world of a boy who...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Music has been treating their audience with some great launches during quarantine. To keep their audience home, safe and entertained,...read more
MUMBAI: Avkash Mann, a trailblazing young new artist and the son of the legendary Punjabi singer and actor, Harbhajan Mann; has just announced the...read more