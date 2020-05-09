Sony Music India's new initiative - House Party Nights

MUMBAI: With a global lockdown in effect and social distancing effectively becoming a way of life, partying seems like something that “we used to do”. That was the case, until Sony Music India decided to bridge that void with their new online initiative, House Party Nights.
Featuring a new celebrity DJ behind the console every Saturday night at 8, the hour-long gig is quite literally where you want to party -- in your bedroom, in your living room, in the kitchen, quite literally anywhere.
The idea is to make sure you stay entertained and party responsibly while you #StayHomeStaySafe as you shimmy and shake like nobody’s watching at your own personal “club” -- your home.
Partnering with Sony Music India are some of the biggest names in the business: DJ Angel, DJ Paroma, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Suketu, and DJ Akhil Talreja,
So, Stay Home, Stay Safe And Party Hard!!
