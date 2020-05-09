RadioandMusic
News |  09 May 2020 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Qaran: Would love to release original demo of 'Tareefan'

MUMBAI: "Tareefan" hitmaker Qaran says he would love to release the original demo that he created for the song.

"Tareefan" was featured in the 2018 movie "Veere Di Wedding", which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The song, which was released on May 1, 2018, went on to become one of the most popular dance numbers that year.

Asked if he would you like to revisit the song for a new version, Qaran told IANS: "I've always enjoyed prequels more than sequels. Similarly, I'd love to release the original demo I'd created for ‘Tareefan'."

"It's a piece of music that I feel captured my vision for the song most authentically. I revealed it to the public for the first time during my recent Ted talk, in which I spoke of my journey to ‘Tareefan'. I also released a reprise version of "Tareefan," in which I introduced a new talent with my music," he added.

Talking about the popularity of the song even after two years, he said: " I feel immensely privileged to have won the hearts and minds of the Indian audience with my debut single. I've always strived to make music that would stand the test of time and push the sound of Indian music into a new direction. ‘Tareefan' was a high stakes experiment for me as introducing a new sound as your debut single is a gamble that may not always pay off. However, its success has been a great source of motivation and I will always be eternally grateful to listeners for validating that risk and accepting me as an artist."

Amid the ongoing lockdown, Qaran is using the time "nurture my creativity and devote to the aspects of my creative process that I wouldn't always have had the opportunity to given the fast-paced nature of the music industry".

"However, I am cognisant of the fact that we are in trying times right now given the global pandemic and while it's important to stay productive, I do not feel guilty if I choose to spend time binge watching shows," he said, adding that he has a "lot of new releases lined up for this year".

"That will showcase my evolution as an artist. I'm also looking forward to more international collaborations after the success of my last single, ‘Ki kehna'," Qaran added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Qaran Tareefan Ki kehna Kareena Kapoor Khan Sonam Kapoor Swara Bhasker Shikha Talsania
