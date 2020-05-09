Paltrow, Kutcher, Jenners among celebs in Bieber and Grande's new video

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, reality TV siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, singers Demi Lovato and Michael Buble, and Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher with wife Mila Kunis are among the big names in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new "Stuck with you" music video.

The clip, which dropped on Thursday night, features real people in lockdown with their loved ones and pets during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Paltrow is seen dancing make-up free in the kitchen, as she goes cheek to cheek with husband Brad Falchuk, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Grande also used the star-studded video's premiere to confirm her budding relationship with Los Angeles realtor Dalton Gomez.

In the video, she cosies up to Gomez while enjoying a lockdown dance in the singer's bedroom.

Grande was first spotted with Dalton in February during a late night date.

(Source: IANS)