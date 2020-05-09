Is Nicky Minaj pregnant? She hints that she has baby bumps

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj married her old-time teenage lover Kenneth Petty in October 2019 and since then she has been keeping a low profile and enjoying married life with her husband Kenneth Petty. However, the big question here is, the rapper appeared to hint that she was pregnant with her first child.
The “Anaconda” hitmaker took to social media to list the bizarre food combinations she's been cooking up recently, and said that whilst she hasn't been throwing up, she has felt sick and has been going to the toilet more often than usual.
A source wrote to here, “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?” And Nicki responded rather plainly, 'Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,' she concluded the revelatory message”.
Despite her conversations with her followers on Twitter, Minaj has not officially confirmed whether she is pregnant. Long time fans of the star are aware she tends to joke and prank her barbz on social media. For now, it looks fans will have to wait to see if Minaj will stick to her word and share a baby bump photo in a few months.
Stay tune to know more.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is very much into skincare and is helping her husband, pop singer Justin Bieber, with his acne breakout problems.read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, reality TV siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, singers Demi Lovato and Michael Buble, and Hollywood couple...read more
MUMBAI: With fans continuing to rave about the cute and mature love story between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) in ALTBalaji and ZEE5...read more
MUMBAI: "Tareefan" hitmaker Qaran says he would love to release the original demo that he created for the song."Tareefan" was featured in the 2018...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has confirmed her romance with real estate beau Dalton Gomez. The couple appears at the end of the singer's new music video, "...read more