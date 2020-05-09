Is Nicky Minaj pregnant? She hints that she has baby bumps

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj married her old-time teenage lover Kenneth Petty in October 2019 and since then she has been keeping a low profile and enjoying married life with her husband Kenneth Petty. However, the big question here is, the rapper appeared to hint that she was pregnant with her first child.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker took to social media to list the bizarre food combinations she's been cooking up recently, and said that whilst she hasn't been throwing up, she has felt sick and has been going to the toilet more often than usual.

A source wrote to here, “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?” And Nicki responded rather plainly, 'Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,' she concluded the revelatory message”.

Despite her conversations with her followers on Twitter, Minaj has not officially confirmed whether she is pregnant. Long time fans of the star are aware she tends to joke and prank her barbz on social media. For now, it looks fans will have to wait to see if Minaj will stick to her word and share a baby bump photo in a few months.

