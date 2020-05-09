Neha Kakkar: Never thought about where I've reached today

MUMBAI: She has belted out hit after hit lately, including "Dilbar", "Garmi", "Sunny Sunny", "Aankh maarey" and "Badri ki dulhania". Neha Kakkar, who is one of most successful singers in the industry, says she had never thought she would reach where she has today.
"It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today," Neha told IANS.
Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, doesn't want to stop here.
"It feels amazing and I think even now I have to make it even bigger in life," added Neha, who rose to prominence with the song "Second hand jawani" in the 2012 film "Cocktail".
Long before cracking Bollywood, Neha in her childhood days used to sing bhajans at religious events.
"I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhyas," the singer, who has been crowned as the remix queen in the industry, told IANS.
From religious songs to party numbers, how did the shift happen? "If you see my Jagran footage, I used to sort of party there, too. I would dance and sing bhajan's as a little kid and people used to… paagal ho jaate the (go crazy). I have been partying since then," said Neha, whose siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar are in the industry, too.
On the work front, Neha recently featured in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka". The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages. The track currently has garnered a whopping 26,304,948 views since its release in April.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: With a global lockdown in effect and social distancing effectively becoming a way of life, partying seems like something that “we used to do...read more
MUMBAI: The world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled...read more
MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj married her old-time teenage lover Kenneth Petty in October 2019 and since then she has been keeping a low profile and enjoying...read more
MUMBAI: With fans continuing to rave about the cute and mature love story between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) in ALTBalaji and ZEE5...read more
MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is very much into skincare and is helping her husband, pop singer Justin Bieber, with his acne breakout problems.read more