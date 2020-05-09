RadioandMusic
News |  09 May 2020 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey helps hubby Justin Bieber with his acne problem

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is very much into skincare and is helping her husband, pop singer Justin Bieber, with his acne breakout problems.

"Justin has really really really nice skin naturally. Over the last two years he has been struggling with ... adult onset acne breakouts. I'm super into skincare, especially because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine. I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin so we are going to work on that," Hailey said during their Facebook series titled "The Biebers On Watch", reports female first.co.uk.

Justin added: "She's been picking and prodding at my skin. She pops pimples, she puts like serum and like does masks for me."

Hailey also shared tips on how to maintain healthy skin: "It's something that a lot of people struggle with. I also think that there's a way to maintain to healthy skin and use products and ingredients that are really good for your skin and that help bring a nice glow and a dewy complexion."

Justin credited Hailey for helping him with his self-confidence.

He said: "You've already helped me with my self-confidence, even just getting my skin to the way it is now."

(Source: IANS)

