STMPD RCRDS releases DubVision, Bleu Clair and Josh Charm

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS has come up with three new song releases Bleu Clair- Need You, Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me and DubVision - Take My Mind.

Bleu Clair - Need You, May 6th

Bleu Clair’s STMPD RCRDS debut ‘Need You’ was featured as one of the many ID’s in Martin Garrix’s live set from his rooftop, after which the suspense for the track only grew more. Now finally releasing it, Bleu Clair provides some serious ear candy with his latest release. The track was definitely worth the wait and a prime example of why you need to keep an eye on the producer.

Watch here:

Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me, May 7th

Teaming up with Gil Glaze for his latest banger, Josh Charm takes it to the next level with this one. Talk To Me finds its inspiration in going through a personal development, as well as a musical change in Charm’s sound. Incorporating items of his personal life in his music, Charm knows how to bring an intimate aspect to his tracks. This proves him to be one of the most exciting talents out there who pushes boundaries and explores to keep bringing something different to the table.

Watch here:

DubVision - Take My Mind, May 8th

Another one! DubVision, one of STMPD RCRDS’ major forces, is back on the label with another banger. ‘Take My Mind’ received it’s world premiere in Martin Garrix’s epic boat set on the 5th of May. An instant DubVision classic, ‘Take My Mind’, follows their latest STMPD RCRDS release ‘Into You’. The iconic progressive house duo hasn’t been sitting still, releasing one track after the other, while also blessing people at home with a live set once in a while.

Watch here: