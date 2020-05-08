RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

STMPD RCRDS releases DubVision, Bleu Clair and Josh Charm

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS has come up with three new song releases Bleu Clair- Need You, Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me and DubVision - Take My Mind.

Bleu Clair - Need You, May 6th

Bleu Clair’s STMPD RCRDS debut ‘Need You’ was featured as one of the many ID’s in Martin Garrix’s live set from his rooftop, after which the suspense for the track only grew more. Now finally releasing it, Bleu Clair provides some serious ear candy with his latest release. The track was definitely worth the wait and a prime example of why you need to keep an eye on the producer.

Watch here:

Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me, May 7th

Teaming up with Gil Glaze for his latest banger, Josh Charm takes it to the next level with this one. Talk To Me finds its inspiration in going through a personal development, as well as a musical change in Charm’s sound. Incorporating items of his personal life in his music, Charm knows how to bring an intimate aspect to his tracks. This proves him to be one of the most exciting talents out there who pushes boundaries and explores to keep bringing something different to the table.

Watch here:

DubVision - Take My Mind, May 8th

Another one! DubVision, one of STMPD RCRDS’ major forces, is back on the label with another banger. ‘Take My Mind’ received it’s world premiere in Martin Garrix’s epic boat set on the 5th of May. An instant DubVision classic, ‘Take My Mind’, follows their latest STMPD RCRDS release ‘Into You’. The iconic progressive house duo hasn’t been sitting still, releasing one track after the other, while also blessing people at home with a live set once in a while.

Watch here:

Tags
Bleu Clair Need You Josh Charm Gil Glaze Talk To Me DubVision Take My Mind
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

News
A spike of 13% rise in music consumption confirms Gaana India

MUMBAI: Music is relied on it more than ever before in these tough times, according to the researead more

top# 5 articles

1
Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan have a way to make Mother's Day special

MUMBAI: Singers like Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan can make the upcoming Mother's Day more special by creating a special video wishing your mother and...read more

2
NOTD & Astrid s join forces on new single "I Don't Know Why"

MUMBAI: Swedish duo NOTD team up with award-winning Norwegian songstress Astrid S for a brand-new single entitled “I Don’t Know Why.” This marks the...read more

3
Legal war between late Soundgarden vocalist's widow and band members complicates

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has been countersued by the late rock star's band Soundgarden over "fraudulent inducement".The band claim that...read more

4
SpotlampE launches Boom Boom by PiPi

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought-after music label SpotlampE has launched an upbeat Punjabi track titled ‘Boom, Boom’ by singer, rapper and lyricist...read more

5
Coldabank drops 'Chilled Mix' of single 'Afterlife'

MUMBAI: Bristol-born DJ and producer Coldabank has unveiled the ‘Chilled Mix’ of his latest single ‘Afterlife’, out 8th May. The ‘Chilled Mix’ of ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group