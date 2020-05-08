Selena Gomez doesn’t wanna lose the feeling of inspiration

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez to promote her latest collection with the brand and dish about life in quarantine said during a new interview with Puma uploaded on Thursday May 7.
"Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time," she said about how she's staying calm amid the coronavirus pandemic. "For that reason, I think it’s important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming. Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm."
After revealing that she's currently quarantining with her grandparents and a couple of friends at her home in Los Angeles, Gomez said she's been spending her time "re-watching things from when I was younger because it brings back a nostalgic feeling" and has gotten into painting with watercolors and trying new recipes in the kitchen.
The pop star is also spending her time working on new music, saying, "Before the stay at home ordinance, I was working in the studio. I didn’t want to lose that feeling of inspiration, so I am constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in my journals."
"Please stay home! I know you have heard that so many times, but it’s truly going to take all of us sacrificing together to beat this horrible virus” Gomez concluded.
