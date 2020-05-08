NOTD & Astrid s join forces on new single "I Don't Know Why"

MUMBAI: Swedish duo NOTD team up with award-winning Norwegian songstress Astrid S for a brand-new single entitled “I Don’t Know Why.” This marks the first collaboration between these two international powerhouses, who together deliver a shimmering slice of pop-dance accompanied on release day by an equally emotive official music video.
Building on mutual admiration, they lock into immediate chemistry. NOTD’s upbeat and undeniable production sways from house energy into a glowing crescendo highlighted by a swell of strings, guitars and hypnotic bounce. Meanwhile, Astrid S delivers high energy verses and a hook about the ultimate crush as she croons, “I wish you were my mine.” The song has all the ingredients of a summer smash.
Listen here:
NOTD commented, "We've always been huge fans of Astrid and have wanted to collaborate on a song together for a long time. We have crossed paths many times before, and "I Don't Know Why" finally felt like the perfect song to do together. 2019 was a huge year for us, and since then, we've taken the time to figure out what the next chapter of NOTD sounds like. We can't wait for people to hear this one and all of the other records we have lined up for 2020."
“I’ve been friends with Tobi and Sam for a little while now, and we’ve always wanted to do a song together,” adds Astrid S. “I was so happy when they sent me this song, which I think is perfect for the summer! I hope we’ll be able to write something together one day.”
NOTD show no signs of slowing down. To date, the duo has amassed over 1 billion total streams, captured a #1 song at US Dance Radio, and garnered a nomination at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the coveted category of “Dance Song of the Year” for the Gold smash “So Close” [feat. Georgia Ku] with Felix Jaehn and Captain Cuts. Last fall, they embarked on a 25-stop tour as direct support for ZEDD in the U.S. and Europe.
Meanwhile, Astrid S continues to enchant listeners everywhere too. With global streams in excess of 1,5 billion, she recently sold out her “Stripped Down Tour” and supported Zara Larsson throughout the US. Additionally, she drew acclaim from V Magazine, Idolator, Scandipop, and more.
Get ready for more from both NOTD and Astrid S in 2020.
