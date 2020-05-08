Neha Kakkar ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who is famously known for her mesmerising voice and creating a record of having maximum followers on Instagram, a testimony of it can be seen through the number of fanclubs dedicated to her.
She has ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube' followed by Cardi B. Next in order are artists - Karol G, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Marila Mendonca, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Becky J and Selena Gomez.
Neha shared the post on her Instagram account and thanked her fans for so much love. She wrote: "Can’t be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar (sic)"
Recently, Neha started a #MoveOnChallenge for girls who have gone through heartbreak. She asked “everyone to smile and move on and not hold back and cry”
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released their new quarantine collaboration, "Stuck with U” today, which will benefit the First Responders...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry"....read more
MUMBAI: The musical thriller web show "REJCTX2" is about to stream, and composer-singer Ankur Tewari has opened up on the process of creating its...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez to promote her latest collection with the brand and dish about life in quarantine said during a new interview with Puma...read more
MUMBAI: After three years of last album Witness, pop superstar Katy Perry finally rejoice that the pop phenom's fifth album titled 'Daisies' to be...read more