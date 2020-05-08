Neha Kakkar ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who is famously known for her mesmerising voice and creating a record of having maximum followers on Instagram, a testimony of it can be seen through the number of fanclubs dedicated to her.

She has ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube' followed by Cardi B. Next in order are artists - Karol G, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Marila Mendonca, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Becky J and Selena Gomez.

Neha shared the post on her Instagram account and thanked her fans for so much love. She wrote: "Can’t be more thankful!!!! Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar (sic)"

Recently, Neha started a #MoveOnChallenge for girls who have gone through heartbreak. She asked “everyone to smile and move on and not hold back and cry”