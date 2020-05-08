RadioandMusic
Katy Perry’s upcoming single 'Daisies' is almost here

MUMBAI: After three years of last album Witness, pop superstar Katy Perry finally rejoice that the pop phenom's fifth album titled 'Daisies' to be out on May 15.

Perry dropped good news for her fans on Thursday, May 7, announcing another new single, but this time with some added news. "The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020. The music must go on”, the star wrote on her Twitter.

Katy Perry may have missed out on making a statement at the MET Gala this year given that it was cancelled due to coronavirus, but the songstress is making sure to show off her avant-garde style through American Idol.

The singer is currently pregnant with her first child with beau Orlando Bloom. She also announced to name her daughter after Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. Katy announced the big news in early March with a special music video titled "Never Worn White" in which she cradled her baby bump. "Never Worn White" was the last song that Perry dropped and we bet fans are now excited for her upcoming album's first single. Stay tuned for an update on the song as it comes out on May 15.

