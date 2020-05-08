Billie Eilish unveils to Apple Music about many things

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about her new Apple Music show ‘me & dad Radio’, working on new music, fostering puppies, growing up with her fans, and more. She tells Apple Music: "This is the first time in a long time that I've actually gotten to not be heard by the entire world and just be quiet and be in my own space...this has really made me feel good about myself and made me happy."

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Cancelling Her Tour…

Dude, it was super weird. It's really weird to think about it, because it was so.. I mean, not even just that tour. As everybody knows, I've been going and going as hard as hell for four and a half years now. I've had no break at all since I was 13, and then it finally got to a point where it was like, "Oh my God.” Well to be honest with you, at first I was like, "This is nothing." But also the thing was that I was so busy that I barely was on the Internet, so we didn't really know that much was going on. My mom did. She's saying that she did, for sure. Mom was looking. But I remember being at the airport about to leave for Miami for the first show and the rehearsals and stuff and my mom and Finneas were talking about, "I bet we'll make one week and then we'll have to come home." And I remember thinking they were joking. I was like, "What are you talking about? We're not going to have to cancel the tour. It's not going to get that serious." And then backstage people would be like, "Are we supposed to hug? Can we hug it?" I'd be like, "Fuck it, I'm going to hug." But I really just had no idea. And after really understood, I was just like, "Oh Whoa." So that's why, I don't know if you saw that story I posted where I really talked about it, I tried to say I wanted to make sure that people that doubted this virus or doubt it currently I understand it, but it is really serious because I doubted it.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Initially Not Wanting To Make Music During Quarantine, Fostering Puppies, and Working Out...

Honestly, I was fully uninspired for the first three weeks of this. I was not about to make music. I don't know why. I just was like, "This is not interesting to me right now." It was annoying though because it was like that's the kind of thing you want to be doing in quarantine, but I couldn't. I don't know, I wasn't feeling it. I did. We did a lot of video performance charity. I mean, to be honest with you, I know that everybody at the beginning of this kind of really got to people and I didn't really have that experience because I cheated because I fostered two puppies and so I was completely distracted for the entirety. I actually haven't had no puppies here at all for the entire quarantine. I've had puppies, one puppy or two, every day since we got back from tour because it completely took up my all my time, all of it. I worked out every day. I've been working out every day and we got

Listen, there is only so many things you can do during this, Zane, and working out happens to be one of them. And I don't work out because, ooh, I need to be fit. I work out because I have a body that's prone to injuries and if I don't work out, I will get injured. I am hyper flexible and so my body doesn't know how to use muscles instead of just be flexible. So I've sprained my ankles. The right one I've sprained it six times and the left one I've sprained twice, three times. And I have like back problems and hip problems.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Writing New Music with FINNEAS...

We are. It kind of hit a couple weeks ago, actually. So we've been in the stu, which just means Finneas's basement basically. We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us to just write a whole song in one. It usually - Yeah, and I really love it. It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it. It was like I don't know. I can't tell time anymore. Yeah. But we've been, we've been doing a lot of stuff. We're trying to finish this one that I'm not going to say. Yeah, we got some stuff coming.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Writing “everything I wanted”…

We wrote the first part of that song, the first verse, in September of 2018, and then we wrote the bridge, I think, almost exactly a year ago right now, in Australia. Then we wrote the rest of the song like a week before the song came out.Oh my God. It really revealed itself. That was the craziest part, was that it just became more and more ... Just things in our life just happened more and more that was like just wrote it for us, I swear.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About The Feeling of Being On-Stage…

It's crazy. I mean, everything, touring, shows. I think just being in an arena full of people, jeez. I think it's mainly just we ... I made a puzzle that I sell now on my website, and it's a picture from a show I did at the United Center in Chicago last year. It's just this picture of me, just right in the middle, and everybody in the crowd, 20,000 people with their lights up. Every time I look at that picture, I'm just like, "God." That feeling does not exist anywhere else. I can't even state that more, because every time somebody asks me about what it's like to be onstage in front of that, it's just like there is no other feeling like that. I've never been able to find that exact feeling anywhere else. So the fact that ... I think I'm just ... That, I take for granted. I'm like, "Oh, I wasn't good on that show" or I come offstage like, "Oh, this was bad" or "This, I messed up." It's like, "Dude, but you get to look out and see that?" That's priceless. So I think that.

Billie Eilish On Hoping That People Can Use This Time To Grow and Finding The Bright Side…

Honestly, I feel great. I mean, the song I was talking about earlier that we wrote a couple weeks ago that felt so right, I wish I could sing it for you, but I can't. But it was just about, you know, there's this part in it, I just needed to say this, which was I know I'm supposed to feel unhappy right now because of this break and because I'm not seeing anybody, and I feel like there's this kind of thing that I feel like is floating around of "you're supposed to be missing people, you're supposed to be missing this person and be missing people in general and be missing doing this."I kind of have this feeling of, like, I miss my really close friends ... I miss people, of course I do, but I also, at the same time, am liking the space. I'm liking that everybody can kind of grow right now. I hope that people are letting themselves grow instead of just reminiscing and wishing they were with other people. If you want to think about the bright side of this, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, hopefully, thing that happens, in terrible ways and in good ways, because this is a time when we can seriously, if we want to change something, if we want to do something, if we want to create something.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Her New Apple Music Show ‘me & dad Radio’…

I mean, also it was different because I'm sure you remember Groupies Have Feelings Too two years ago, and of course coronavirus was not happening then so it was at Apple and it was in the studio and it was with the people and the energy and the mics and everything. And I'm sure you get it because you have to be doing it right now, it's different at home. It's just different. It's just totally gives you a different vibe. So that was a new thing for me & dad. I mean, dad had never done it before. Dad was just hyped all around. But it was really fun. I think the best episodes will be later because the first one was our first go at it and I think it'll get better. I think maybe we blabbed a little too much. We'll see. We'll see. Give it time though.

So this is what it is, because I understand that way of looking at it. But, for me, this show is not Groupies Have Feelings Too part two, it's just another one. I mean, obviously, there's going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it's me & dad's show, but then we're going to have one episode that has mom come and give us some songs and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and give us some songs. So it's not like I replaced Finneas with my dad. I mean, it is like that, but it's not.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Growing Up With Her Fans…

We've also grown up together. I think about that all the time because that's crazy to me. I remember like the second tour I went on, I just was like, "Wow, this is so amazing because I'm seeing these faces that I met a year ago at these shows and we're all growing up. Like I've seen that face before, but they're grown up a little bit more and I'm grown up a little bit more." It's like crazy to think about the fans that were there from like day one in those first shows that were exactly my age. I was 14, or 15, and they were 14/15 and it's just crazy that we've been in the same place mentally, kind of, but just totally different. But in the same place.

Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About The Strokes’ Album ‘The New Abnormal’…

So, obviously, this Strokes album came out before all this. I heard a lot of things about it and I just didn't think to listen just because sometimes I don't know what it is, I don't know what it is about people or just me where even if it's something I'm interested in, I just won't really try. I don't know.I think there's still albums that I haven't listened to that I really want to listen to but I'm not in the place where I want to listen to them because I want to, I want to digest them in the right way. And I feel like sometimes, the Drake project, immediately I was like, "Oh," and I downloaded the entire thing. And I'm not going to listen to it until I'm in a perfect zone where I can really appreciate it for what it is. It's got to be a long car ride or a workout or just sitting somewhere and digesting it. So with The Strokes album, I just turned it on. Finneas played me a song and I thought it was so good and I was like, "You know what, let me just bite it and that's go."And yesterday, yesterday, okay, yesterday, yesterday, I downloaded the whole thing. No, no, two days ago, my bad. And I just can't stop listening to it. I've been listening to it since then. 18 times a day, I swear. And those three, I almost put one, but I was like, "Listen, it's the three of them.”