Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck with U’ to support frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released their new quarantine collaboration, "Stuck with U” today, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The tune is the first of a musical compilation benefitting charitable organizations from the duo's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects that will be released over the course of the year. Bieber shared that this song is for the amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. “It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families”.

Watch here:

Braun also added that the project is aimed at showing gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support”.

"I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing), this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much” Grande shared on Instagram prior to the release.

The music video is a combination of different types of videos sent in by fans who missed their prom this time of the year, adding more of others who are spending time with loved ones during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. "I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now," Bieber wrote when asking fans to submit clips.

"Stuck with U” is the type of song everyone needs during this time to enlighten our thoughts and have positive mindset.

The Baby singer wrote on his Instagram after the song release, “#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. proceeds to support @1strcf. Thank you to the @sb_projects fam for this one. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now”.