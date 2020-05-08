RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2020 11:33 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck with U’ to support frontline workers

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released their new quarantine collaboration, "Stuck with U” today, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The tune is the first of a musical compilation benefitting charitable organizations from the duo's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects that will be released over the course of the year. Bieber shared that this song is for the amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. “It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families”.

Watch here:

Braun also added that the project is aimed at showing gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support”.

"I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing), this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much” Grande shared on Instagram prior to the release.

The music video is a combination of different types of videos sent in by fans who missed their prom this time of the year, adding more of others who are spending time with loved ones during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. "I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now," Bieber wrote when asking fans to submit clips.

"Stuck with U” is the type of song everyone needs during this time to enlighten our thoughts and have positive mindset.

The Baby singer wrote on his Instagram after the song release, “#StuckwithU song and video out now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. proceeds to support @1strcf. Thank you to the @sb_projects fam for this one. Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened. #stuckwithu out now”.

Tags
Justin Beiber Ariana Grande Scooter Braun COVID-19
Related news
News | 08 May 2020

Neha Kakkar ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who is famously known for her mesmerising voice and creating a record of having maximum followers on Instagram, a testimony of it can be seen through the number of fanclubs dedicated to her.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Lady Gaga's sixth album "Chromatica" will release on 29 May

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga have been drowned in sadness since her upcoming album “Chromatica” was postponed due to the global pandemic to focus on the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Billie Eilish topped best selling single 2019

MUMBAI: Streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music drove the success, accounting for more than half (56.1%) of all revenues - a total of $11.4bn (£9.2bn).

read more
News | 05 May 2020

India's Viva girls reunite for 'Jaago Zara'

MUMBAI: Music has been a great companion for people during this pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

Camila Cabello's fans get chance to star in music video in return of COVID charity

MUMBAI: After Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered a lucky fan the chance to feature in their upcoming film in return of donating for the All-In initiative to help the fight against COVID-19, singer Camila Cabello is now giving a chance to her fans to star in a music

read more

RnM Biz

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

Interviews
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Jassie Gill on new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry"....read more

2
Ankur Tewari on composing for the web show 'REJCTX2'

MUMBAI: The musical thriller web show "REJCTX2" is about to stream, and composer-singer Ankur Tewari has opened up on the process of creating its...read more

3
Selena Gomez doesn’t wanna lose the feeling of inspiration

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez to promote her latest collection with the brand and dish about life in quarantine said during a new interview with Puma...read more

4
Katy Perry’s upcoming single 'Daisies' is almost here

MUMBAI: After three years of last album Witness, pop superstar Katy Perry finally rejoice that the pop phenom's fifth album titled 'Daisies' to be...read more

5
Neha Kakkar ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who is famously known for her mesmerising voice and creating a record of having maximum followers on Instagram, a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group