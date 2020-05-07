SVF Music & The Anupam Roy Band come together to elevate the souls of their audience

MUMBAI: In these unprecedented times, when we are facing a “storm” which has led mankind to immense suffering, spreading positivity through music & entertainment comes as a welcoming change or a fresh breathing space. As we fight through this difficult situation, before we come out together, bigger and stronger, National Award-winning Singer-Music Director-Lyricist Anupam Roy along with his band members, decided to join hands with SVF Music to bring forth one of their favourite compositions to give their fans the strength and courage to overcome this crisis. ‘Kalboishakhi 2.0’ - the song, has this unique flavour, different from its previous namesake, more towards the growth of oneself and our mental health through & post COVID-19.
In 2018, Anupam Roy and SVF Music had announced 12 distinctive singles, the first of which was versatile ‘Kalboishakhi’. The term ‘Kalboishakhi’ is used by Bengalis for the storm they experience right before the first rain of the Summer which is welcomed with open arms of joy. Kalboishakhi 2.0 welcomes the “rain” (denoting our freedom and well-being here) post the pandemic so everyone comes out stronger through all the hurdles & obstacles.
Watch here:
https://en-gb.facebook.com/svfmusic/videos/245927549823337/
SVF Music helped ibringing the band together, virtually, to perform live for the first time in this lockdown, their initiative was simple – to encourage their consumers to stay at home and enjoy chartbusters by their favourite artistes.
Aptly named #StayAtHome Virtual Show, The Anupam Roy Band came LIVE on Facebook on the 6th of May at 5 PM, simultaneously from 5 pages with a universe of 14 million followers – SVF Music, SVF, Sangeet Bangla, hoichoi and also on the silver play button YouTube page of SVF Music.
The Kalboisakhi 2.0 rendition was sung and performed live by Anupam Roy and his band members consisting of Nabarun Bose (keyboard), Koustav Biswas (guitar) and Sandipan Pariyal (drums).
Excited to spread positivity through his song, Anupam Roy exclaimed, “Kalboishakhi is one of my favourite songs; for quite a bit of time I have been thinking of recreating the track with a different flavour. We are constrained in so many ways due to the current situation. However, when I spoke to my band members (Nabarun Bose, Koustav Biswas, Sandipan Pariyal), we came up with the idea of making Kalboishakhi 2.0 in the safety of our homes, for our audience. We hope they will like the song and our humble effort of uplifting their souls in this crisis.”
