Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Jassie Gill on new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry".
Sharing the song's poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: "Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it."
Penned by Nirmaan, "Keh gayi sorry" will be out on Friday.
Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz -- also a singer -- during her stint inside the "Bigg Boss" house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to "Bigg Boss" house to promote his film "Panga".
Before "Keh gayi sorry", Shehnaz was seen opposite "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's song "Bhula dunga".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: Music is relied on it more than ever before in these tough times, according to the researead more
MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more
MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more
MUMBAI: Country icon and lifestyle entrepreneur Martina McBride appeared on NBC’s Songland last night where she was presented with four new songs and...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ continues to win hearts and set new benchmarks even after a month of its release. The single, featuring...read more
MUMBAI: Pop superstar Madonna says she caught the novel coronavirus in France towards the end of her famous tour Madam Xtour, adding that she is...read more
MUMBAI: Lady Gaga have been drowned in sadness since her upcoming album “Chromatica” was postponed due to the global pandemic to focus on the...read more
MUMBAI: Director Sidhaant Sachdev who took home the trophy for Best Music Video Non-Film on 19th Indian Television Academy Award 2019 has created a...read more