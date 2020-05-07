RadioandMusic
Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Jassie Gill on new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry".

Sharing the song's poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: "Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it."

Penned by Nirmaan, "Keh gayi sorry" will be out on Friday.

Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz -- also a singer -- during her stint inside the "Bigg Boss" house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to "Bigg Boss" house to promote his film "Panga".

Before "Keh gayi sorry", Shehnaz was seen opposite "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval's song "Bhula dunga".

(Source: IANS)

Shehnaaz Gill Jassie Gill song Darshan Raval Bhula dunga Bigg Boss 13 Keh gayi sorry Nirmaan
