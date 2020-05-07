RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 May 2020 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

One-month post release, Darshan Raval's Bhula dunga breezes past records set by International pop icons

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ continues to win hearts and set new benchmarks even after a month of its release. The single, featuring Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill has already clocked in close to 60 million views and a staggering 1 million comments, a rarity for any independent song. The song has raced up to #21 in the most commented video world wide.

The other songs in the list are BTS(Korean pop band)-heavy (6 videos) and K-Pop (korean pop) dominant  with 10 videos of artists like BTS, PSY, EXO and Blackpink. The elite list has no One direction, Taylor swift or Ed sheeran videos and just one a piece for Justin Beiber,Miley Cyrus and Alan Walker. Bhula Dunga has left behind 16 BTS songs in its trek to the #21 position.

‘Bhula Dunga’ cast a spell on music lovers. Darshan,Siddharth and Shehnaz all enjoy immense fan following resulting in the song’s stupendous success. With the lockdown period being extended and people confined to their homes, Bhula Dunga is well on its way to shatter more records in the coming days.

Commenting on Bhula Dunga’s success and the 1 million comments Darshan Raval says, “The response we have got has been great and as an artist there is nothing more satisfying than audience validation. 1 million comments is huge the song is among some of the biggest international numbers. I would like thank the entire team for the song’s success and the viewers too, who have given it all the love and appreciation” he signs off.

Tags
Bhula dunga Darshan Raval BTS Psy EXO BLACKPINK Siddharth Shukla Shehnaz Gill
Related news
News | 07 May 2020

Lady Gaga's sixth album "Chromatica" will release on 29 May

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga have been drowned in sadness since her upcoming album “Chromatica” was postponed due to the global pandemic to focus on the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Jassie Gill on new song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled "Keh gayi sorry".Sharing the song's poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: "Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it."

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Blackpink to bring new track on June 2020

MUMBAI: The famous K-pop girl band Blackpink is set to make their comeback after a year. The members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - were last seen in their smash hit single 'Kill This Love'.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

BLACKPINK member Lisa accused of copying choreography

MUMBAI: Popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa has been accused of plagiarising choreography of a black choreographer named Cierra Nichols.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

Darshan Raval to release a revamped version of his chartbuster track 'Saari Ki Saari'

MUMBAI: Singer-performer Darshan Raval who’s last single ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring TV heartthrobs Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill shattered all records in terms of fastest views and most comments for an independent song, will be releasing ‘Saari ki Saari 2.0’, a revamped version on his chartbuste

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

News
A spike of 13% rise in music consumption confirms Gaana India

MUMBAI: Music is relied on it more than ever before in these tough times, according to the researead more

News
Mastercard jumps 71 places to lead amp's Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking

MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more

News
Thomas Newson joins Epic247 Music Group for exclusive worldwide artist management

MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more

News
Bhushan Kumar ecstatic as T-Series leads in IFPI Global Music Report

MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Madonna: I am not currently sick

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Madonna says she caught the novel coronavirus in France towards the end of her famous tour Madam Xtour, adding that she is...read more

2
Lady Gaga's sixth album "Chromatica" will release on 29 May

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga have been drowned in sadness since her upcoming album “Chromatica” was postponed due to the global pandemic to focus on the...read more

3
Gustakhiyaan's music video was shoot in -4 degrees: Director Sidhaant Sachdev

MUMBAI: Director Sidhaant Sachdev who took home the trophy for Best Music Video Non-Film on 19th Indian Television Academy Award 2019 has created a...read more

4
Five music sensations who credit their success to their single moms

MUMBAI: Parenting is tough enough when you are part of a pair; doing it solo is even harder. The life of a single parent is strenuous at times...read more

5
Blackpink to bring new track on June 2020

MUMBAI: The famous K-pop girl band Blackpink is set to make their comeback after a year. The members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - were last...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group