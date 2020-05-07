Madonna: I am not currently sick

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Madonna says she caught the novel coronavirus in France towards the end of her famous tour Madam Xtour, adding that she is currently not sick.
Madonna, who has tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus but is not sick, has debunked rumours that she is gravely ill, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for Covid-19! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their research about the nature of this virus, I am not currently sick," she said.
Madonna said that she was sick at the end of her tour in Paris.
She added: "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show, but at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is power!"
Madonna was bombarded with health issues and injuries on her last tour, and had to cancel and postpone a series of dates.
(Source: IANS)
