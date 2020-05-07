RadioandMusic
News |  07 May 2020

Lady Gaga's sixth album "Chromatica" will release on 29 May

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga have been drowned in sadness since her upcoming album “Chromatica” was postponed due to the global pandemic to focus on the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus. But today, the Born this way singer is exited to announced the release date, earlier scheduled for 10 April, will now release on 29 May. This is the type of news everyone needs right now.

Lady Gaga announced on Wednesday, May 6 that her upcoming album will finally be released at the end of May. "The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29," she wrote on Instagram. That gives Monsters 23 days to prepare for Gaga's first solo album since 2016's Joanne. Chromatica features an all-star cast of collaborators, from Ariana Grande to Elton John and Blackpink”.

Executive-produced by Gaga and Bloodpop, the album takes the singer back to her dance roots. "We are definitely dancing. I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of—what they tell me to tell the world-and I put it in music that I believe to be so fun and energetically pure. I want people to dance and feel happy”, Gaga told Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe back in February.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote in a note posted to her social media accounts back in March.

Several artists have postponed albums because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luke Bryan, Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of live tours have also been canceled or postponed.

