RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 May 2020 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Five music sensations who credit their success to their single moms

MUMBAI: Parenting is tough enough when you are part of a pair; doing it solo is even harder. The life of a single parent is strenuous at times filled with sacrifices and hardships of being a good role model while fulfilling the responsibilities of a mother and father at the same time. Single mothers always go the extra mile in ensuring their children have everything. From being the bread winner in the house to nurturing their children, they unconditionally devote their entire lives into raising their family. Ahead of Mother’s Day 2020, we look at those renowned artists who have been raised by single mothers and credit their success to the hard work put by their moms in ensuring no stone was left unturned in their journey to fame.

This Mother’s Day, Vh1 India pays a tribute to single moms through a special music bloc – Vh1 Boss Moms, showcasing a two-hour playlist that feature tracks by renowned artists such as Jay Z, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber amongst others. Vh1 Boss Moms will air on 10th May 2020 at 12pm, 5pm & 10pm

1. Eminem

Eminem had a stranded relationship with his mother in his early years but he seemed to start to make amends in the song “Headlights” on his 2013 Marshall Mathers LP 2. “I love you Debbie Mathers, oh what a tangled web we have,” was a part of the lyrics. Eminem mentioned in many interviews that without the support of his mother, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

2. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s parents separated just a few months after he was born, His mother Pattie Mallette was 17 at the time, raised him on her own in low-income housing. Justin’s song “Turn To You” breaks down the pair's life together, and their early struggles as Mallette worked to raise a baby Bieber as a teenager.

3. Kanye West

The inspiration behind Kanye West’s hit singles like “Hey Mama” and “Only One” is none other than his mother who raised him alone since he was 3 years old. Kayne’s mother Donda was a professor and the chairwoman of the Chicago State University English department and multi-tasked between raising two jobs and raising Kayne to give him the best life.

4. Jay Z

Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, raised him and his three siblings solely after her husband abandoned her when Jay Z was a child. The music icon is very close to his mom and supports her unconditionally. The rapper mentioned that he cried with joy when he had the first conversation with his mother about her sexuality, he mentioned, “For my mother, to have to live as someone that she wasn't and hide and protect her kids for all this time, and for her to sit in front of me and tell me, I think I love someone - I really cried.”

5. Big Sean

Big Sean was raised by his mother, Myra Anderson, and late grandmother, Mildred V. Leonard. Sean credits his success to the women in his life and paid tribute to his grandmother in the video “One Man Can Change The World.”

Partake in celebrating This Mother’s Day by grooving to the biggest hits of these phenomenal artists who were raised by single moms on Vh1 Boss Moms, 10th April 2020 at 12pm, 5pm & 10pm on Vh1 India.

Tags
Big Sean Mother’s day Eminem Jay Z Justin Bieber Kanye West
Related news
News | 04 May 2020

Badshah reveals the Bollywood actress he has a crush on

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Justin Bieber dances to Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s quarantine seems to be doing just fine. The the-26-year old singer has been social-distancing along with his wife Hailey Baldwin and his family at his home in Canada.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Rising artist Wuh Oh releases highly anticipated new single 'Zita'

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted artist, composer and experimental producer Wuh Oh has unveiled his brand new single ‘Zita’. The atmospheric track shows off Wuh Oh’s versatility as a producer taking you on a genre-bending journey from middle eastern melodies to gospel inspired crescendos.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Know what Taylor Swift didn't approve of from her former record label

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and her former record label has been reignited. On Thursday, the singer took to social media to say that she did not support the release of a new album featuring some of her live performances from 2008.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2020

Kanye West proves his billionaire status

MUMBAI: Kanye West, rapper has proved the receipts of his billionaire status.According to a report by Forbes, “a publication known for calculating the net worth of celebrities, the world-famous rapper and fashion mogul has provided documents proving he is worth over $1 billion”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

News
A spike of 13% rise in music consumption confirms Gaana India

MUMBAI: Music is relied on it more than ever before in these tough times, according to the researead more

News
Mastercard jumps 71 places to lead amp's Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking

MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more

News
Thomas Newson joins Epic247 Music Group for exclusive worldwide artist management

MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more

News
Bhushan Kumar ecstatic as T-Series leads in IFPI Global Music Report

MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Blackpink to bring new track on June 2020

MUMBAI: The famous K-pop girl band Blackpink is set to make their comeback after a year. The members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - were last...read more

2
Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel team up for 'Baat Nahi Karni'

MUMBAI: Asees Kaur of ‘Maahi ve’ and Makhna fame has teamed up with Goldie Sohel for a soulful melody ‘Baat nahi karni’ launched by TM music. ‘Baat...read more

3
Legendary Composer Jatin Pandit and his son, Raahul Jatin team up on a spiritual song, 'Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar', in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

MUMBAI: Father son duo, Jatin Pandit and Raahul Jatin come together in a never-seen-before collaboration to create a heart wrenching number,...read more

4
Sachin Sanghvi: 'Rangreza' an attempt to help people find calm in chaos

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, Sachin Sanghvi, of the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has come out with a soulful sufi number, "Rangreza", with the idea of...read more

5
Sonu Kakkar thrilled to entertain people in hard times

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar is excited about working with her younger siblings and music artistes Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on a show. She says...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group