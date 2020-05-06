Sonu Kakkar thrilled to entertain people in hard times

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar is excited about working with her younger siblings and music artistes Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on a show. She says they are thrilled to be a source of entertainment for people in such hard times.
The three will be part of "Ghar Ghar Singer", a show through which they will hunt for India's first-ever lockdown singing superstar.
"With our busy schedules, none of us had seen anything like this happening in the near future and this opportunity couldn't have come at a better time. We are thrilled to be a source of entertainment for people in such hard times and this show will be a great platform for people to showcase their talent from any part of the country," said Sonu.
"We three are equally kicked about this one of a kind show and to give everyone an insight into our lives and our bond as siblings. We are just hoping that the audience loves the show as much as we are excited in making it for them," she added.
The show will premiere soon on Zee TV.
(Source: IANS)
