RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 May 2020 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Kakkar thrilled to entertain people in hard times

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar is excited about working with her younger siblings and music artistes Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on a show. She says they are thrilled to be a source of entertainment for people in such hard times.

The three will be part of "Ghar Ghar Singer", a show through which they will hunt for India's first-ever lockdown singing superstar.

"With our busy schedules, none of us had seen anything like this happening in the near future and this opportunity couldn't have come at a better time. We are thrilled to be a source of entertainment for people in such hard times and this show will be a great platform for people to showcase their talent from any part of the country," said Sonu.

"We three are equally kicked about this one of a kind show and to give everyone an insight into our lives and our bond as siblings. We are just hoping that the audience loves the show as much as we are excited in making it for them," she added.

The show will premiere soon on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Sonu Kakkar Ghar Ghar Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar music
Related news
News | 06 May 2020

Laine Hardy returns to "American Idol" May 10

MUMBAI: After winning ABC’s American Idol last season, rising country music star Laine Hardy is back with a highly-anticipated performance this Sunday, May 10 kicking off at 8:00pm ET/7:00PM CT.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Gl0bal unveils euphoric single 'Believe'

MUMBAI: Trap music extraordinaire Gl0bal returns with another stimulating bass-centric track ‘Believe’, out now on Circus Records.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar in search of lockdown singing superstar

MUMBAI: Music artistes and siblings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, are set to be part of "Ghar Ghar Singer", a show through which they will hunt for India's first-ever lockdown singing superstar.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Himanshi Khurana: It's a great moment for me that I am able to entertain people during this difficult time

MUMBAI: T-Series is back with another heart-wrenching number for the audience, O Jaanwaale. The music giant has made sure that they keep entertaining their viewers with a selection of varied songs during this difficult time of the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Indian pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's single Vaaste named as the top song of 2019

MUMBAI: For the last couple of years, there has been one musical artist who has made sure that she makes a place in everyone’s hearts with her soulful voice and that is none other than Dhvani Bhanushali.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastercard jumps 71 places to lead amp's Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking

MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more

News
Thomas Newson joins Epic247 Music Group for exclusive worldwide artist management

MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more

News
Bhushan Kumar ecstatic as T-Series leads in IFPI Global Music Report

MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more

News
'Bheed se Door rahiye, Bhakti se nahin'; ShemarooMe brings devotees closer to their Gods digitally with live Darshan

MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclread more

Press Releases
PTC Punjabi, MY FM come together for 'Swag Te Superstar with RJ Meenakshi'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
BigCityBeats continues to revolutionize the events industry even during the Corona Crisis

MUMBAI: Düsseldorf's drive-in cinema becomes the world's first drive-in club and the media and event industry worldwide offers their praise read more

2
Best 2020 songs that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Music has always been a success in the world, TikTok has recently become the most downloaded and used app.The social media app has the power...read more

3
Ananya Panday and 'The Vamps' guitarist James McVey to get vocal on social media bullying

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind International venture conceptualised by Bottomline Media, youth icons Ananya Panday and international vocalist and...read more

4
Billie Eilish topped best selling single 2019

MUMBAI: Streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music drove the success, accounting for more than half (56.1%) of all revenues - a total of $11.4bn...read more

5
Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.The ‘Strip That Down...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group