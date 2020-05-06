Martina McBride debuts "Girls Like Me" on NGC's Songland

MUMBAI: Country icon and lifestyle entrepreneur Martina McBride appeared on NBC’s Songland last night where she was presented with four new songs and collaborated with producer-panelists Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally to make her final choice. “Girls Like Me” is available globally on all streaming platforms.

Watch here:

Fans can tune-in to CMT and CMT Music to check out the officical music video for "Girls Like Me" beginning in the 6:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. CT hour and continuing throughout the day.

“Girls Like Me” was originally co-written by Songland songwriter HALIE and her brother, recording artist Michael Tyler, Dan Swank, and Lexi Lauren. HALIE was paired with producer-panelist Ester Dean on Songland to creatively adapt the song to fit McBride. The 20-year-old HALIE moved from Thayer, MO to Nashville right after high school in 2018 and cites McBride as an early influence. “I grew up listening to Martina and 'This One’s For The Girls' was one of my favorites,” said HALIE. “We wanted to write a song that girls can relate to in an honest way. I wanted them to know that it’s ok to have insecurities. I’m so glad I get to deliver that message through Martina McBride.”

"I love the message of this song,” adds McBride. "We've all gone through things in life and have dealt with insecurities and mistakes. HALIE wrote this from a young woman's perspective and I needed to be able to sing it from the perspective of someone who has already been down this road and is saying basically, 'I've been where you are and it's all going to be ok.' There was so much of the lyric and melody that I loved and once I was able to find the way to flip the narrative, so to speak, it all came together beautifully. I think the message is powerful and relatable."