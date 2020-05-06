Laine Hardy returns to "American Idol" May 10

MUMBAI: After winning ABC’s American Idol last season, rising country music star Laine Hardy is back with a highly-anticipated performance this Sunday, May 10 kicking off at 8:00pm ET/7:00PM CT. He is set to give his spin on “Life Is A Highway” as part of the show’s Disney Night. The triumphant return comes on the heels of releasing two brand new songs. Music Row proclaims “(Laine) brims with sincerity on this love letter to his hometown” on “Ground I Grew Up On,” while “feel-good anthem” (Sounds Like Nashville) “Let There Be Country” dials up the fun. Both tracks, a definitive nod to Laine’s deep Louisiana roots, are now available on all streaming platforms via Hollywood Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Fans can catch the day-in-the-life official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” filmed earlier this year on the picturesque bayou in his home state, at https://youtube.com/lainehardy.

Laine continues on his virtual tour performing new music and chatting with fans, with views at 1.5 million and counting. Online stops are set to continue through the end of May. Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates including shows with Toby Keith and virtual tour stop details, at LaineHardyMusic.com.

Laine Hardy’s “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour”

May 6 The Tennessean

May 11 Sounds Like Nashville

May 13 Sweety High

May 18 One Country

May 20 Hollywire

Subject to change, please check LaineHardyMusic.com for the latest information