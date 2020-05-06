Laine Hardy returns to "American Idol" May 10

MUMBAI: After winning ABC’s American Idol last season, rising country music star Laine Hardy is back with a highly-anticipated performance this Sunday, May 10 kicking off at 8:00pm ET/7:00PM CT. He is set to give his spin on “Life Is A Highway” as part of the show’s Disney Night. The triumphant return comes on the heels of releasing two brand new songs. Music Row proclaims “(Laine) brims with sincerity on this love letter to his hometown” on “Ground I Grew Up On,” while “feel-good anthem” (Sounds Like Nashville) “Let There Be Country” dials up the fun. Both tracks, a definitive nod to Laine’s deep Louisiana roots, are now available on all streaming platforms via Hollywood Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings. Fans can catch the day-in-the-life official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” filmed earlier this year on the picturesque bayou in his home state, at https://youtube.com/lainehardy.
Laine continues on his virtual tour performing new music and chatting with fans, with views at 1.5 million and counting. Online stops are set to continue through the end of May. Find a complete listing of Laine Hardy concert dates including shows with Toby Keith and virtual tour stop details, at LaineHardyMusic.com.
Laine Hardy’s “Ground I Grew Up On Virtual Tour”
May 6 The Tennessean
May 11 Sounds Like Nashville
May 13 Sweety High
May 18 One Country
May 20 Hollywire
Subject to change, please check LaineHardyMusic.com for the latest information
MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more
MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more
MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclread more
MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more
MUMBAI: Breakthrough singer/songwriter and RECORDS artist Chris Bandi announced today that his self-titled debut EP will be releasing on May 29. As...read more
MUMBAI: Düsseldorf's drive-in cinema becomes the world's first drive-in club and the media and event industry worldwide offers their praise read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar is excited about working with her younger siblings and music artistes Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on a show. She says...read more
MUMBAI: Music has always been a success in the world, TikTok has recently become the most downloaded and used app.The social media app has the power...read more
MUMBAI: In a first of its kind International venture conceptualised by Bottomline Media, youth icons Ananya Panday and international vocalist and...read more