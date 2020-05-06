"Coachella Curated" nominated for Best Live Experiences Branded Entertainment Video

MUMBAI: The “Coachella Curated” series, part of the 2019 Coachella Live Stream on YouTube has been nominated for Best Live Experiences Branded Entertainment Video in the 24th Annual Webby Awards. The series has also been named an honoree in the Video: Music category. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

“It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year.”

Broadcast from Indio, California, the 2019 Coachella Live Stream featured multiple YouTube channels, 80+ bands, and over 70 hours of content over both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. For the 2019 YouTube livestream experience, Coachella turned up the volume of content with “Coachella Curated,” utilizing the platform to showcase even more participating artists from across the entire festival. While Weekend 1 featured live performances across a variety of the festival stages, Weekend 2 programming featured the additional “Coachella Curated” content and gave livestream viewers even more access and deeper insight into the festival’s artists across its hallmark music, art, and food offerings. Through thoughtful documentary segments, animated shorts, and a global travel series, all easily accessible via one centralized YouTube channel, “Coachella Curated” marked a new era of web broadcast for the festival and shattered YouTube livestream records with 171 million views across just 10 days.

Additionally, “Coachella Curated” set the stage for fans to experience the festival in more ways, including through YouTube Originals documentary, "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert," released April 10th at Noon PT when the festival gates would have originally opened. The documentary is available now on Coachella's YouTube channel.

“Nominees like ‘Coachella Curated’ are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year.”

“We are incredibly proud to receive this nomination, which serves as a testament to our team’s creativity and innovation, our long-standing partnership with YouTube and our overall commitment to storytelling around live events,” said Raymond Roker, Executive Producer, Coachella Curated and Head of AEG Studios. “Coachella Curated is our way of showcasing the diverse origin stories reflected deep in the festival’s lineup. Our film crew traveled to six continents and were welcomed into the homes, studios and creative spaces of some of our favorite individuals. Our goal was to bring back stories that hopefully inspire a much deeper appreciation for what fans see on the field at Coachella.”

As a nominee, “Coachella Curated” is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until May 7th, Coachella Curated fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and honored in an Internet Celebration on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and Solange’s “I Got Five On It.”