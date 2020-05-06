Best 2020 songs that went viral on TikTok

MUMBAI: Music has always been a success in the world, TikTok has recently become the most downloaded and used app.
The social media app has the power to put songs in the charts and breathe new life into golden oldies.
Thanks to TikTok, Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road shot to viral glory after Billboard rejected it from their ‘country’ charts, in a symbolic victory against musical gatekeeping. But Noughties favourites including Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ have also swept the platform - much to the joy of millennials braving Gen-Z territory.
TikTok is also the place where teenagers can dance their way into global domination from the comfort of their bedroom. Names like Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Perri Kiely and Avani Gregg have been made through 15-second TikTok routines raking in billions of likes.
With their catchy choreography and comedic lip-syncing, TikTokers have set the score of 2020. Here are the year's best TikTok tunes, along with our favourite renditions:
1. Attention, Todrick Hall
This is one of TikTok’s more elite dance challenges. Unless you can kick and split, steer clear.
2. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
A quarantine favourite, Blinding Lights has brought family members of all ages onto the screen.
3. Blueberry Faygo, Lil Mosey
Lil Mosey can thank TikTok for making this his most successful song so far.
4. Bored in the House, Curtis Roach
Roach's topical lyrics have given rise to hilarious lockdown memes, ;as well as epic dance routines.
5. Boss B***h, Doja Cat
Doja Cat is dominating the TikTok hits. Boss B***h is a popular track for comedy memes, while Say So and Like That have their own viral dance challenges.
6. Cannibal, Ke$ha
@ya.girl.bri.bri97 created a 14-move routine to a Ke$ha clip, imitations of which have collected some 10 million views.
7. Captain Hook, Megan Thee Stallion
Captain Hook is one dance challenge created by the artist herself, who started trending over a contract dispute with her record label. Savage is another of her viral hits.
8. Death Bed, Powfu
One of TikTok's more laid back sounds, Death Bed accompanies the platform's wholesome videos. These include painting, storytelling, acoustic covers and apparently this:
9. Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa
TikTok users have capitalised on Dua Lipa's hit track to get out of some sticky situations.
10. Hips Don't Lie, Shakira
The second coming of this 2005 classic has resulted in some serious hip action, and a popular escalator prank which words can't really explain
