Ananya Panday and 'The Vamps' guitarist James McVey to get vocal on social media bullying

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind International venture conceptualised by Bottomline Media, youth icons Ananya Panday and international vocalist and guitarist from ‘The Vamps’ James McVey are all set to come together on the former’s ‘So Positive’ platform to raise awareness about social media bullying. The live session will be hosted on 8thMay 2020and you can register/join on https://www.instagram.com/sopositivedsr/.

James McVey, lead guitarist of the internationally renowned British band ‘The Vamps’, is known globally for spreading social media positivity. The coming together of the two, Panday and McVey, marks a collaboration that goes beyond the confines of language and geography to attain more awareness on the issue. The statistics are proof how teenagers and children are the most affected in this digital era. The number of platforms accessible to the population across the world are increasing with every passing day. This collaboration would be extremely insightful in terms of shedding light on this issue and help individuals dealing with social media bullying.

Sharing his experience James McVey said, “During this difficult time we find ourselves using social media more than ever. When I was at the receiving end of bullying I felt isolated and alone. Regardless of where you live or your background, it’s important to remember that you are never alone. Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying. I’m looking forward to speaking with Ananya on ‘So Positive’ to learn more about her experiences.”

Ananya Panday shares, "Social media bullying is an evil that people face everyday on the numerous platforms that they use in their daily lives. I’m glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way. The world is going through a difficult time, currently and it is even more important than ever to be kind to everyone around and spread positivity. So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across. I’m really looking forward to this insightful exchange with James”.

Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder and MD of Bottomline Media says, “Cyber bullying has been around for years and even today continues to plague millions across geographies. Through this collaboration we want to focus on openly talking about experiences to help create a safe environment for individuals dealing with cyberbullying. Ananya and James have both been victims in the past and sharing their experiences will lead the way for many to come out and spread internet positivity.

‘So Positive’ is a cause taken up by Ananya which is backed with substantial data, research, and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. Its prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.