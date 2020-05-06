RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 May 2020 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Ananya Panday and 'The Vamps' guitarist James McVey to get vocal on social media bullying

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind International venture conceptualised by Bottomline Media, youth icons Ananya Panday and international vocalist and guitarist from ‘The Vamps’ James McVey are all set to come together on the former’s ‘So Positive’ platform to raise awareness about social media bullying. The live session will be hosted on 8thMay 2020and you can register/join on https://www.instagram.com/sopositivedsr/.

James McVey, lead guitarist of the internationally renowned British band ‘The Vamps’, is known globally for spreading social media positivity. The coming together of the two, Panday and McVey, marks a collaboration that goes beyond the confines of language and geography to attain more awareness on the issue. The statistics are proof how teenagers and children are the most affected in this digital era. The number of platforms accessible to the population across the world are increasing with every passing day. This collaboration would be extremely insightful in terms of shedding light on this issue and help individuals dealing with social media bullying.

Sharing his experience James McVey said, “During this difficult time we find ourselves using social media more than ever. When I was at the receiving end of bullying I felt isolated and alone. Regardless of where you live or your background, it’s important to remember that you are never alone. Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying. I’m looking forward to speaking with Ananya on ‘So Positive’ to learn more about her experiences.”

Ananya Panday shares, "Social media bullying is an evil that people face everyday on the numerous platforms that they use in their daily lives. I’m glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way. The world is going through a difficult time, currently and it is even more important than ever to be kind to everyone around and spread positivity. So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across. I’m really looking forward to this insightful exchange with James”.

Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder and MD of Bottomline Media says, “Cyber bullying has been around for years and even today continues to plague millions across geographies. Through this collaboration we want to focus on openly talking about experiences to help create a safe environment for individuals dealing with cyberbullying. Ananya and James have both been victims in the past and sharing their experiences will lead the way for many to come out and spread internet positivity.

‘So Positive’ is a cause taken up by Ananya which is backed with substantial data, research, and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. Its prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with this.

Tags
Ananya Panday James McVey So Positive Bottomline Media Tanaaz Bhatia
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2020

Lyricist Kaushal Kishore on what inspired him to pen 'Muskurayega India'

MUMBAI: Kaushal Kishore is perhaps the least familiar name associated with the song "Muskurayega India" that has been creating waves on social media, though he is certainly not the least important.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Muskurayega India' hopes for a brighter future

MUMBAI: One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, is among several stars to feature in the video of the song, "Muskurayega India". He says the song resonates with the situation of today and hopes for a brighter and better future.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

'Laadki' song in 'Angrezi Medium' talks of father-daughter bond

MUMBAI: After the peppy "Kudi nu nachne de" in the upcoming "Angrezi Medium", music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have released their new song for the same film, titled "Laadki".

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

Asees Kaur and Dev Negi's voice in 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns' is sure to get you on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Just a few days back Tulsi Kumar and Mika Singh’s version of ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Returns’ from film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday did immensely huge.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Recreated 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' song has Twitter excited

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh released the second song of the film and fans are excited. The song Ankhiyon se goli maare is a recreated version of the original hit number filmed on Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the 1998 hit, Dulhe Raja.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastercard jumps 71 places to lead amp's Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking

MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranread more

News
Thomas Newson joins Epic247 Music Group for exclusive worldwide artist management

MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more

News
Bhushan Kumar ecstatic as T-Series leads in IFPI Global Music Report

MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more

News
'Bheed se Door rahiye, Bhakti se nahin'; ShemarooMe brings devotees closer to their Gods digitally with live Darshan

MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclread more

Press Releases
PTC Punjabi, MY FM come together for 'Swag Te Superstar with RJ Meenakshi'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish topped best selling single 2019

MUMBAI: Streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music drove the success, accounting for more than half (56.1%) of all revenues - a total of $11.4bn...read more

2
Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.The ‘Strip That Down...read more

3
"Coachella Curated" nominated for Best Live Experiences Branded Entertainment Video

MUMBAI: The “Coachella Curated” series, part of the 2019 Coachella Live Stream on YouTube has been nominated for Best Live Experiences Branded...read more

4
Indian pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's single Vaaste named as the top song of 2019

MUMBAI: For the last couple of years, there has been one musical artist who has made sure that she makes a place in everyone’s hearts with her...read more

5
BigCityBeats continues to revolutionize the events industry even during the Corona Crisis

MUMBAI: Düsseldorf's drive-in cinema becomes the world's first drive-in club and the media and event industry worldwide offers their praise read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group