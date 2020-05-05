Sonu Nigam takes us down memory lane

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, a music veteran whose given soulful melodies to the world recently posted a video of one of his earlier performances in front of a packed auditorium, on the occasion of Mohammad Rafi’s 9th death anniversary. These were the earlier days of arguably one of India’s best live performers, who’s shows across globe fill auditoriums to the brim.
Sharing a Song" Jane Walo Jara "from the program organised by Yaadgar E Rafi Society, held in Srifort Auditorium on 30th July 1989, on 9th Death Anniversary of Mohd. Rafi titled "Mujhko Mere Baad Zamana Dhondega", sung by Sonu Nigam.
In this program for the first time on Delhi stage many violins were used by budding violinist Ravi Pawar is today a well known music director in Bombay film industry, and world-famous for his symphonies. Many distinguished Bollywood celebrities were present in this function as guests of honor including film heroine Kamini Kaushal, Biswajeet, Prem Chopra, lyricist Rani Malik. Judges were Hariharan, Senior singer Mohinder Pal and late Satish Babbar.
MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more
MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclread more
MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more
MUMBAI: Amazon Music Unlimited brings you great deal, it is now free for 3 months in an extremelread more
MUMBAI: As a part of its invigorating digital series - NCPA@home,the National Centre for the Performing Arts(NCPA), Mumbai presents an electrifying...read more
MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.The ‘Strip That Down...read more
MUMBAI: Fear, anxiety and tensions have run high throughout the lockdown phases in densely populated areas. With significant risks of the rapid...read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, launched an Exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ kicking off...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the pandemic, all concerts, festivals, shows, tours have been cancelled. Researchers were made and according to that we found that...read more