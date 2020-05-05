Sonu Nigam takes us down memory lane

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, a music veteran whose given soulful melodies to the world recently posted a video of one of his earlier performances in front of a packed auditorium, on the occasion of Mohammad Rafi’s 9th death anniversary. These were the earlier days of arguably one of India’s best live performers, who’s shows across globe fill auditoriums to the brim.

Sharing a Song" Jane Walo Jara "from the program organised by Yaadgar E Rafi Society, held in Srifort Auditorium on 30th July 1989, on 9th Death Anniversary of Mohd. Rafi titled "Mujhko Mere Baad Zamana Dhondega", sung by Sonu Nigam.

In this program for the first time on Delhi stage many violins were used by budding violinist Ravi Pawar is today a well known music director in Bombay film industry, and world-famous for his symphonies. Many distinguished Bollywood celebrities were present in this function as guests of honor including film heroine Kamini Kaushal, Biswajeet, Prem Chopra, lyricist Rani Malik. Judges were Hariharan, Senior singer Mohinder Pal and late Satish Babbar.