India's Viva girls reunite for 'Jaago Zara'

MUMBAI: Music has been a great companion for people during this pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

It started with the Italians assembling in their balconies to sing folk and opera songs to lift the spirits high to fight COVID-19. Legendary band Pink Floyd began streaming free concerts to do away the lockdown blues. "Go corona go" became the corona anthem of India in the course. Heck, it even made Shah Rukh Khan ditch acting and pick up a mic to give a desi rendition of 'Bella Ciao'.

Believe it or not, Viva, India's first OG all-girl band has reunited after 15 years in the times of coronavirus to remind you that you aren't alone in this.

Anushka Manchanda, music producer and one of the members of Viva shared a rendition of 'Jaago Zara' on her Instagram on Sunday featuring popstars of the popular indi-pop band Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, to bring the good ol' memories of the past.

In a lengthy and heartfelt post, Manchanda wrote what the song meant for her.

"Jago Zara..my most favourite song of VIVA, an all-girl band I was part of, my first step into the music industry. Coming from rock n roll, the two years I spent with this indipop band were sometimes confusing, sometimes exhilirating, and most times just downright crazy!"