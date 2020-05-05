Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.

The ‘Strip That Down' singer Liam Payne said, "Didn't want to leave it out and wanted to make sure I said something on my own before getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody, I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, they're having a baby!"

As a father himself to three-year-old Bear, we hope that they bond with Zayn's baby news, along with Louis Tomlinson and his son, Freddie.

The former One Direction star has also been helping out in the wider community during lockdown, working in a food bank in London with the Trussell Trust.

Liam told The Mirror: "I was told that in terms of people turning up to that specific foodbank, it was almost double, if not more. It's terrible people need food banks anyway but now, it's getting worse and worse."

"It's just disturbing to know how many people are without food in these circumstances."