Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

MUMBAI: The most beautiful news during this time of lockdown was that Zayn and Gigi are having a baby girl soon this September.
The ‘Strip That Down' singer Liam Payne said, "Didn't want to leave it out and wanted to make sure I said something on my own before getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody, I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, they're having a baby!"
As a father himself to three-year-old Bear, we hope that they bond with Zayn's baby news, along with Louis Tomlinson and his son, Freddie.
The former One Direction star has also been helping out in the wider community during lockdown, working in a food bank in London with the Trussell Trust.
Liam told The Mirror: "I was told that in terms of people turning up to that specific foodbank, it was almost double, if not more. It's terrible people need food banks anyway but now, it's getting worse and worse."
"It's just disturbing to know how many people are without food in these circumstances."
MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joinedread more
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Indian music scenario, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has been a completeread more
MUMBAI: ShemarooMe’s latest initiative will bring devotees closer to their Gods by bringing exclread more
MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel ofread more
MUMBAI: Amazon Music Unlimited brings you great deal, it is now free for 3 months in an extremelread more
MUMBAI: Fear, anxiety and tensions have run high throughout the lockdown phases in densely populated areas. With significant risks of the rapid...read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, launched an Exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ kicking off...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the pandemic, all concerts, festivals, shows, tours have been cancelled. Researchers were made and according to that we found that...read more
MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam, a music veteran whose given soulful melodies to the world recently posted a video of one of his earlier performances in front of...read more
MUMBAI: As we approach Mother's Day and honor the women who raised us and helped shape our lives, Country music star Stephanie Quayle (with a little...read more