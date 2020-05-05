Ed Sheeran's farmhouse attacked by fox

Los Angeles: A fox reportedly killed several chickens at Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran's farmhouse amid lockdown.

According to The Sun newspaper, it was his property in Suffolk, England, which was attacked by foxes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's lost a couple in recent weeks and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown. So, he's made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn't lose his entire stock to foxes," a source told the portal.

The source added: "Ed is very much in tune with nature and loves fresh produce from his gardens so he doesn't want he lose any more of his girls to foxes."

The "Shape Of You" hitmaker recently revealed that he has been gardening underd quarantine.

Along with wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed is growing organic fruit and vegetables including strawberries, potatoes, lettuce, and carrots, in a greenhouse.

(Source: IANS)