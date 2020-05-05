Covid-19: TV actors in music video dedicated to frontliners

MUMBAI: TV actors including Hiten Tejwani, Zain Imam, Shakti Arora, Namit Khanna, Sara Khan, Shama Sikander and Vishal Singh have starred in a music video dedicated to frontline workers in the COVID-19 battle, including healthcare workers, government officials, and police.
The song titled "Ek umeed" has been sung by singers like Hriday Gattani, Shivangi Bhayana, and Aasa Singh. It is composed by Chandan Saxena and has lyrics by Abhipsha Deb.
Actor-director Aslam Khan has called the shots on the project. "While the rest of us are sitting at home, these corona warriors are taking the risk to keep us safe. Thank you to those who are showing up at work. They are on the front line battling the virus to save the world," said Khan.
"Ek Umeed" has conceptualized by Khan's company See Saw Entertainment and has been released by Zee Music Company.
(Source: IANS)
