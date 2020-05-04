Sony Music Kids introduces #StayHomeAndLearn audio series

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids as they listen, imagine and learn every single day.

Sony Music Kids presents a magical collection of high-quality original audio stories in hindi, especially developed to facilitate learning in a fun and entertaining manner for children, that will come extra-handy during these days where #StayHome is the best way to #StaySafe.

Their endeavour is to maximize the learning potential of children in the safety of their homes, by engaging them in important early learning essentials, presented as captivating audio stories. With a mixed bag of stories, right from fairy tales to popular tales, these stories come with their own brand of moral values that are essential for all kids.

They are creating #StayHomeAndLearnplaylists, as a part of #StayHomeStaySafe as follows:

Playlist 1: The Best of Nani Ki Kahaniya - Top Favorite Grandma's Tales

Since we have been advised to stay away from our Grandma’s and Grandpa’s to help keep them safe, sony music kids bring to you the most favourite Grandma’s Tales narrated by everybody’s favourite Nani. Not only does her engaging story-telling trigger vivid pictures in every child and parent’s minds, it also leaves behind important values and morals that every child should imbibe. All packaged as enthralling and entertaining stories, best suited for kids to learn.

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Buddhi Aur Bal

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Cheetah Aur Dhol

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Guddu Rani

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Aladdin Aur Jadui Chirag

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Buddha Sher

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Shehzada Zain

Nani Ki Kahaniya – Pehelwan Ji Ka Unth

Playlist 2 – Munna Chachu: Chaturayi ki Kahaniya - Clever tips from India's Cleverest.

Sony Music Kids bring you fun learning at your doorstep with this specially curated playlist of stories about cleverness. Listen to these stories and learn from India’s iconic representatives of wit and intelligence. From Birbal to Mulla Nasiruddin, these characters will not only familiarize your kids with history but also inspire them to find smart solutions to all problems. Kids will learn the importance of intelligence through these unconventional heroes and get entertained by these thrilling stories at the same time!

Munna Chachu (Akbar Aur Birbal) – Andhon Ki Suchi

Munna Chachu (Akbar Aur Birbal) – Khichdi

Munna Chachu (Akbar Aur Birbal) – Birbal Ki Chaturayi

Munna Chachu (Mulla Nasiruddin) – Dawat

Munna Chachu (Mulla Nasiruddin) - Mulla Nasiruddin Aur Chor

Munna Chachu (Mulla Nasiruddin) - Khushboo Ki Keemat

Playlist 3: "Stories With Alia" – Travel Stories with Alia

"Stories With Alia" is Sony Music’s way to #StayHomeAndLearn with the adorable 12-year-old Alia and experience the world through her eyes as she takes you around the globe. She is here to become your kids’ new best friend as she not only makes them travel the world from home through her eyes but also introduces them to some of the most iconic female figures throughout Indian history.

The series has 2 albums; ‘Stories With Alia – Around The World’ which releases on the 17th of April & ‘Stories With Alia – Princesses and Queens Of India’ which releases on 24th of April.

In the first album "Stories With Alia - Around The World ", kids can travel around the world from home with Alia as she narrates her summer vacation experiences of travelling to different countries like Singapore, Dubai, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and many more; experiencing different cultures, traditions, cuisines, languages and other adventures.

In the second album "Stories With Alia - Princesses and Queens Of India ", Alia introduces kids to her favorite princesses and queens of India like Rani of Jhansi, Gayatri Devi, Razia Sultan, Velu Nachiyar and many more great figures. The kids will learn about the most iconic female historical figures with Alia. She offers a special travel experience through history and narrates the stories about valor and bravery of great Princesses and Queens of the country.