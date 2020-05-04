Singer Suryaveer pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, sung some of his melodious songs, you cannot control your tears while listening him!

MUMBAI: When we think of Rishi Kapoor, we think not only of one of the great romantic heroes of Indian cinema but also of some lovely songs. It was a time when Hindi movies were awash with melodies – the original ones, that is. The standard of the mainstream Bollywood may have improved unrecognizably since the Rishi period, but the same can not be said of the songs. The most famous songs of these days are mostly rehashed versions of hits from the past. Recently, Bollywood Singer Suryaveer, known for his melody songs, paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor.
Suryaveer Recently Launched a song where he sang a bulk of hit songs of Rishi Ji like Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar, Main Shayar To Nahin, Tu Tu Hai Wahi. The intensity of the song could be felt in the way Suryaveer sang. '' Paying a Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Ji, Your Legacy will Live forever, We love you. It's because of you that so many songs from your movies have become iconic.'' Suryaveer said.
Talking about Suryaveer's work, he is a versatile singer he made his Bollywood debut in ‘Prague’ and has recreated some of the best Bollywood songs in his new avatar. Well, this Delhi Boy, who also happens to own a band named, ‘Ehsaas’, of his own is also a Solo artist and has worked with quite some eminent personalities of the film industry. However, the versatility of this man surely knows no bounds. Suryaveer recently released his album Tum Jo Mile which was written by him, as we all know he is a versatile singer and have many things that are lined up.
