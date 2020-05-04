RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 May 2020 10:23 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Suryaveer pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, sung some of his melodious songs, you cannot control your tears while listening him!

MUMBAI: When we think of Rishi Kapoor, we think not only of one of the great romantic heroes of Indian cinema but also of some lovely songs. It was a time when Hindi movies were awash with melodies – the original ones, that is. The standard of the mainstream Bollywood may have improved unrecognizably since the Rishi period, but the same can not be said of the songs. The most famous songs of these days are mostly rehashed versions of hits from the past. Recently, Bollywood Singer Suryaveer, known for his melody songs, paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor.

Suryaveer Recently Launched a song where he sang a bulk of hit songs of Rishi Ji like Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar, Main Shayar To Nahin, Tu Tu Hai Wahi. The intensity of the song could be felt in the way Suryaveer sang. '' Paying a Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Ji, Your Legacy will Live forever, We love you. It's because of you that so many songs from your movies have become iconic.'' Suryaveer said.

Talking about Suryaveer's work, he is a versatile singer he made his Bollywood debut in ‘Prague’ and has recreated some of the best Bollywood songs in his new avatar. Well, this Delhi Boy, who also happens to own a band named, ‘Ehsaas’, of his own is also a Solo artist and has worked with quite some eminent personalities of the film industry. However, the versatility of this man surely knows no bounds. Suryaveer recently released his album Tum Jo Mile which was written by him, as we all know he is a versatile singer and have many things that are lined up.

Tags
Rishi Kapoor Bollywood music
Related news
News | 04 May 2020

Nicole Kidman a 'huge influence on Keith Urban's music

MUMBAI: Singer Keith Urban says his wife and actress Nicole Kidman has been a "huge influence" on his creativity. In an interview with the Saturday Review supplement of The Times, Urban also shared that he has zero interest in acting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Lockdown diaries: Selena Gomez working on new music

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Selena Gomez has set up a small studio at her home, and is working on new music. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her home recording studio, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Aditya Narayan on singers not being paid: There's a pandemic in music industry

MUMBAI: After Neha Kakkar made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid, Aditya Narayan, who has belted out hits like "Main dooba rahoon" and "Tattad tattad" among many others, has seconded her saying that singers don't get a "single penny" in Bollywood and that there is a "pandemic in

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Percept Live launches an exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ offering ten unique privileges for Sunburn fans

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, launched an Exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ kicking off Season 14 with much for Sunburn Fans to look forward to.

read more
News | 02 May 2020

Rap lovers, rejoice! Raftaar and Raja Kumari bring the magic of Rap with 'Hustle from Home'

There’s no denying the fact that rap as a genre has taken a giant leap and found its way into the mainstream music. Post an astounding season, MTV Hustle opened the doors for budding rappers to relive their passion and make their own mark.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hit YouTube channel Last Cigarette suspended over copyright issues

MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more

News
TikTok attains two billion downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play store

MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more

News
Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to control music apps from phone

MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more

News
YouTube Music redesigns tap to reach larger audiences

MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music Kids introduces #StayHomeAndLearn audio series

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids as they listen, imagine and learn every single day....read more

2
Percept Live launches an exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ offering ten unique privileges for Sunburn fans

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, launched an Exclusive ‘Sunburn Club Card’ kicking off...read more

3
Cosmic Gate liberates with 'wake your mind sessions 004' new album featuring 2020 singles 'Universal Love' and 'Your Mind'

MUMBAI: It’s here! The fourth edition of Nic & Bossi’s celebrated music compilation series walks the line from today! Containing thirty Cosmic...read more

4
ICYMI: King Calaway’s Nashville house band series with UK’s best-selling country act, The Shires

MUMBAI: This week, King Calaway teamed up with UK country hit-makers, The Shires, to perform Miley Cyrus’ brooding power-ballad “The Climb.”...read more

5
Here's what Irrfan Khan taught singer Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who worked with Irrfan Khan in "Qarib Qarib Singlle", says there's nobody like the late actor. "When I met...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group