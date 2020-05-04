Siddharth Kannan host 'Hero Motor Corp Celebrating Togetherness' for 5,000 audience

MUMBAI: India’s most popular TV-Radio Host/Emcees/Digital Sensations Siddharth Kannan recently was the 1st Indian to host a live Digital Event during this lockdown for ‘Hero Motor Corp Celebrating Togetherness’ with more than 5,000 employees with their families!

The theme of the event was ‘Celebrating togetherness’!

Siddharth who has been a trend setter across TV, radio, events & digital sets a new milestone!

Siddharth, “It was awe inspiring when people came online cheering, singing, performing and engaging with me in my interactive gags! The energy was unbelievable! Truly the spirit and enthusiasm of humanity will live on for ever! The feel of coming together was like an actual ground event! Hats off to the spirit of mankind!”.

Looks like this will pave the way for a new tomorrow for the events and brand industry!

Sid K to start the revolution for a new better tomorrow!