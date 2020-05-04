Rohan-Rohan beat lockdown blues with "Atke Hai" song

MUMBAI: Rohan-Rohan music director duo of Hindi and Marathi films have made a song titled ‘Atke hai’ with the objective of making everyone feel calm emotionally and to say that we are all in this together.

Sung, composed and penned by Rohan-Rohan, ‘Atke Hai – The Lockdown Song’ is an attempt to beat those lockdown blues in collaboration with RVCJ. This song is also a tribute to all the Covid - 19 warriors who are fighting relentlessly to keep us safe.

Watch here:

This video was entirely shot at everyone's home and then stitched together.

Rohan-Rohan expressing their vision towards the song say, “We all are going through this hard phase. This is the time when we all should stand together, stay at home and be safe. Together we can make this world better and fight COVID - 19 (corona Virus). Atke hai is a small attempt from our side to strengthen people and pinning their hopes to defeat this deadly virus. We would also like to thank all our friends from the YouTube community who came on board with us for this cause.”

Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan AKA Rohan-Rohan are popular Indian music director duo of Hindi and Marathi films. They are known for their work in Marathi and Hindi films including Sanju, Ventilator, Bucket List, Thackeray amongst others.