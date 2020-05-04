Lockdown diaries: Selena Gomez working on new music

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Selena Gomez has set up a small studio at her home, and is working on new music.
The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her home recording studio, reports dailymail.co.uk.
In the picture, the 27-year-old is seen sitting on the floor next to her furry slippers in front of a studio, with a professional microphone, mic stand, and insulated walls. She is wearing a grey tee with a pair of dark blue pants, she also has a book with a sketch on one side and another book with notes kept in front of her.
"Makeshift studio so I can work from home" she captioned the image.
Recently, during a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gomez revealed her plan to build a home studio.
"Currently I'm actually building this little studio situation and I'm doing it with the people that have been in my house," she said.
"So I'm creating a little station where I'm going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which I'm so excited about," she added.
