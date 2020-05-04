Here's how Bollywood celebs regaled at COVID-19 fundraiser concert

MUMBAI: I For India, the mega fundraiser concerts, which was live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday, saw a massive Hollywood and Bollywood participation.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh were among 85 artistes who participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Also joining in were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

International stars including Jack Black, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also part of the concert.

Everyone did their bit to entertain the audience while performing at the noble show, which was organised by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

Over Rs 3 crore was raised by the end of the four-hour digital concert. All the proceedings will go to India COVID Response Fund.

Amitabh Bachchan gave a tribute to the late actor and his close friend Rishi Kapoor during the concert. SRK and Hrithik turned singers.

Shah Rukh sang, "Sab sahi ho jayega", assuring people that things will be alright soon. His son AbRam too made a special appearance in his song, composed by rapper Badshah.

Hrithik played piano and crooned to "Tera jaisa yaar kahaan", which was composed by his uncle Rajesh Roshan for the 1981 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Yaarana". Reportedly, Hrithik spent over seven hours honing his musical skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also an established singer, sang "Ik vaari" and "Mitti di khushboo".

Akshay Kumar recited a poem, titled "Tumse Ho Nahi Paega".

Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, spoke about how important it is to extend support to the needy. They also sang "Jeena isi ka naam hai".

Alia Bhatt, along with sister Shaheen and composer Ankur Tewari, sang 'Ik kudi' from her film "Udta Punjab" while Priyanka Chopra Jonas too recited a poem on the current situation.

Madhuri Dixit Nene performed her rendition of popstar Ed Sheeran's Perfect with son Arin on the piano and Anil Kapoor urged everyone to become "Mr India" by staying at home.

Farhan Akhtar along with his band performed the songs of "Rock On", while the film's composer trio, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, belted out some of their blockbuster hits.

Abhishek Bachchan spoke of about how memes are lightening up the mood of people during the ongoing serious health crisis, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan conducted a meaningful session as she talked to an expert on COVID-19.

