DJ Calvin Harris sued by neighbour

MUMBAI: Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been has sued by his neighbour for not fixing a leaking pipe.

The neighbour Julie Opperman says that Harris did not fix a damaged pipe, which leads to a flow of dirty water into her property in Bel-Air, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a suit acquired by portal TMZ, Opperman professed that the problem has existed for a year. According to the claims made by the neighbour, Harris has denied to do anything about it even though officials have spoken to the deejay twice about issue.

Opperman also claimed that Harris has not fixed his cracked walls directly above her house, and she says that she is terrified a part could fall and harm her home below.

She has also asked the judge to force Harris to fix the water leakage and cracked walls.

Opperman is also suing for him for mental and emotional torment, and loss of property value.

(Source: IANS)