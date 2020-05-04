DJ Calvin Harris sued by neighbour

MUMBAI: Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been has sued by his neighbour for not fixing a leaking pipe.
The neighbour Julie Opperman says that Harris did not fix a damaged pipe, which leads to a flow of dirty water into her property in Bel-Air, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In a suit acquired by portal TMZ, Opperman professed that the problem has existed for a year. According to the claims made by the neighbour, Harris has denied to do anything about it even though officials have spoken to the deejay twice about issue.
Opperman also claimed that Harris has not fixed his cracked walls directly above her house, and she says that she is terrified a part could fall and harm her home below.
She has also asked the judge to force Harris to fix the water leakage and cracked walls.
Opperman is also suing for him for mental and emotional torment, and loss of property value.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more
MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, Microsoft is planning to bring music controls to it’s Your Phonread more
MUMBAI: According to the report, YouTube is now pushing out a redesign, making it easier for userread more
Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more
MUMBAI: After Neha Kakkar made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid, Aditya Narayan, who has belted out hits like "Main dooba rahoon"...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Keith Urban says his wife and actress Nicole Kidman has been a "huge influence" on his creativity. In an interview with the Saturday...read more
MUMBAI: It’s here! The fourth edition of Nic & Bossi’s celebrated music compilation series walks the line from today! Containing thirty Cosmic...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids as they listen, imagine and learn every single day....read more
MUMBAI: Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been has sued by his neighbour for not fixing a leaking pipe. The neighbour Julie Opperman says that...read more