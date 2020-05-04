Cosmic Gate liberates with 'wake your mind sessions 004' new album featuring 2020 singles 'Universal Love' and 'Your Mind'

MUMBAI: It’s here! The fourth edition of Nic & Bossi’s celebrated music compilation series walks the line from today! Containing thirty Cosmic Gate-embodying studio works - from the group’s own hands and likeminds alike, the album spans the entire Cosmic cosmos. 150mins of music, including tracks from the likes of Armin, Above & Beyond, Chicane, Tinlicker, Genix, Andrew Bayer, Mauro Picotto and others, all mixed to perfection are just a couple of clicks away!

On wrapping the project, Nic from the group said: “Bossi & I see ‘Sessions’ as the most important mix - or mix-set - we do in any given year. Musically, they’re like our ‘permanent record’, which has to characterize to the fullest degree what we’re about. So the pressure is always on to be balance-exact and I think we can say doubly so this year, as (due to the spring 2019 release of their ‘Forward Ever, Backward Never’ album) we didn’t get the window last year”.

Unboxing ‘Sessions 4’, you’ll find it dedicates its first mix to deeper sonic arcs, embarking - in contemplative form - with Nihil Young & Less Hate’s soul-storming ‘Loss’. With a cooler pulse about it, the mix travels up through the progressive foothills with moody, bass-heavier gear like the Dosem-remixed ‘Vanishing’ from Tinlicker & Run Rivers. Further up the path you’ll find the acid churn and rising chime of ‘Delta’ from gardenstate (aka Marcus Schössow & Matthew Felner). ‘Delta’s perfect stylistic partner comes courtesy of Rafael Osmo and his latest ‘Allenby’, which ups the pump but a fraction, whilst keeping that 303 engaged. The mix’s third act continues that subtlest of vibe transitions through AVIRA’s take on Chicane’s classic ‘Saltwater’ and opens the harmonic valve further, concluding with Kolonie’s ‘Paradigm’.

Reflecting on the first disc, Bossi says: “amongst the many reasons we love doing ‘Wake Your Mind Sessions’ releases is that it literally gives us a chance to do our own warm-up. Further, for the first time ‘WYMS004’ gave us the opportunity to include tracks from our newly opened Wake Your Mind Records Deep label, so there was a extra additional thrill in being able to showcase those sounds”.

While disc 1 brings the first Wake Your Mind Records Deep fare, the second is a confluence of the mainline label’s latest. Counted amongst you’ll find newies from Greenhaven DJs and Patrick White (with ‘To Those Who Forgot’ and ‘Flowing Dream’ respectively), as well as Thomas Mengel’s latest heatseeker, ‘Axiom’. Mix 2 kicks off with Nic & Bossi’s first 2020 production ‘Your Mind’, whilst the just-released ‘Universal Love’ also flexes its floor muscles round the midpoint. The heavyweights continue as Above & Beyond and Richard Bedford bring the second disc one of its most emotionally arresting moments with their current single ’Bittersweet & Blue’. In the mix’s closing quarter, CG deliver a Cosmic blast to the Armin van Buuren/Avian Grays/Jordan Shaw team-up ‘Something Real. Final–track honours meanwhile fall to their reimagining of Mauro Picotto’s immortal ‘Lizard’. Wake Your Mind’s fourth epic ‘Sessions’ release (full tracklist details below) is out today. Stream or purchase through all good platforms here!