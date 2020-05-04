RadioandMusic
News |  04 May 2020 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah reveals the Bollywood actress he has a crush on

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

Badshah took to Instagram Stories to engage in the question-answer session with fans.

Asked which is the most underrated song according to him, Badshah replied: "All my lyricals are quite underrated I believe. The whole album O.N.E I believe is quite underrated."

Another questioned if he is a fan of someone, to which he mentioned the names of AR Rahman and Kanye West among others.

Which actress does Badshah have a crush on? "Raveena Tandon," replied Badshah.

Did he likes Nepali songs? "Absolutely love Nepali music," he asaid.

Badshah was recently accused of plagiarism for using Bengali singer Ratan Kahar's song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."

He subsequently deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account to keep his words.

(Source: IANS)

