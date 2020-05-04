Badshah reveals the Bollywood actress he has a crush on

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.
Badshah took to Instagram Stories to engage in the question-answer session with fans.
Asked which is the most underrated song according to him, Badshah replied: "All my lyricals are quite underrated I believe. The whole album O.N.E I believe is quite underrated."
Another questioned if he is a fan of someone, to which he mentioned the names of AR Rahman and Kanye West among others.
Which actress does Badshah have a crush on? "Raveena Tandon," replied Badshah.
Did he likes Nepali songs? "Absolutely love Nepali music," he asaid.
Badshah was recently accused of plagiarism for using Bengali singer Ratan Kahar's song "Boro loker biti lo" in his latest video without giving him due credit, the rapper had issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to do "whatever possible on my part on humanitarian grounds to put this right."
He subsequently deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account to keep his words.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: When you are using your smartphone to stream music but on the other hand you’re also worread more
MUMBAI: During the lockdown, people are looking for authentic local information and entertainmenread more
MUMBAI: Live celebration to air of birdsong on International Dawn Chorus Day, which has always bread more
MUMBAI: YouTube channel, Last Cigarette was terminated owing to receiving three copyright strikeread more
MUMBAI: TikTok, the most popular video-sharing app continues to grow asread more
MUMBAI: Singer-performer-entrepreneur Avina Shah who recently released her latest single ‘Husan Di Rani’ in association with T-series, organised a...read more
MUMBAI: Due to the pandemic, all concerts, festivals, shows, tours have been cancelled. Researchers were made and according to that we found that...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids as they listen, imagine and learn every single day....read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who worked with Irrfan Khan in "Qarib Qarib Singlle", says there's nobody like the late actor. "When I met...read more
MUMBAI: Amy Lee, lead vocalist and co-founder of the popular American rock band Evanescence, is anxious about the uncertain future amid the...read more