Avina Shah's latest video with her celebrity friends aims at bolstering people's spirits amidst Lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer-performer-entrepreneur Avina Shah who recently released her latest single ‘Husan Di Rani’ in association with T-series, organised a quarantine party with her friends who at present are in different parts of the world.

The video call was an absolute laugh riot with actresses Krystal D’souza,Elli Avram and Evelyn Sharma being part of it as well. Avina’s other friends, entrepreneur and social media star Farhana Bodi, Diipa Khosla Co-founder of Post for Change and Tamanna Roashan, Founder of Dress your Face too joined in for the fun video session.

Watch here:

The idea behind this, apart from being in touch with each other, was to let people know that despite the global lockdown and restrictions imposed on us, we can still add spark, fun and sparkle to life and everything needn’t be mundane. The party was all about singing,selfies,dancing and make up tips making it one of the best examples of letting ones hair down and having fun even despite the current crisis.

What made this party all the more unique is that all the girls are in different countries currently and it was a global call in every sense of the word. Avina is based in London, Farhana is in Dubai, Evelyn Sharma is stationed Australia while Tamanna is in California. Actresses Elli Avram and Krystal D’souza joined in from India while Diipa Khosla is in Amsterdam.

Talking about transcending geographical and time barriers and organising the party, Avina Shah says, “We were really missing the feeling of glamming up and going out with friends, so this really is the next best thing right now! Thankfully social media is allowing us to stay connected with friends and family during these times. Through this video we just wanted to let everyone know that with a little creativity and improvisation, we can still maintain a social life and have fun!”

Actress Krystal D’souza adds,”In times like these when everything around feels so dull and boring, it was fun connecting with so many husn di rani’s from across the globe and have a mini glam party of our own !! Hope this lightens everyone’s mood like it did ours while filming it”

The video released on May 4th.